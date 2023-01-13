Tropical Distillers: Former NFL star Twins open new distillery in Miami
Twin Brothers and Retired NFL stars Mike and Maurkice Pouncey have opened a new distillery in Allapattah.
Driving the news: Tropical Distillers, at 2141 NW 10th Ave., is an 8,000-square-foot space with a pink tasting room, a 30-seat cocktail bar and a gift shop.
- The facility, which opened this month, distills vodka, rum, gin and the brothers’ special “Twin P whiskey.” There’s also an outdoor deck and food trucks.
Context: The Twins co-own the distillery with real estate agent Kim Rodstein. Former Bal Harbor Councilman Buzzy Sklar, who previously owned Automatic Slims and Burger & Beer Joint, is CEO.
- The facility can open thanks to a law passed two years ago that lets craft distilleries operate like breweries and sell their own spirits at on-site tasting rooms, the South Florida Business Journal reported.
Of note: Mike Pouncey played seven years for the Dolphins, while Maurkice spent most of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both played at the University of Florida.
Details: You can sign up for Tours and tastings already. There will be a grand opening Jan. 27.
🌱
Support local Journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Miami stories
Well stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.
🌱
Support local Journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
.