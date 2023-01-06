Troon selected to manage Pete Dye-designed course in Colorado

Troon announced it has been selected to manage The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Troon Privé, the private club operating division of Troon, will oversee the club components of the resort, including golf operations, golf course agronomy, club sales and marketing, as well as fitness, tennis, spa and aquatics operations. Aimbridge Hospitality will continue to operate Cheyenne Mountain Resort.

Located at the base of the Rocky Mountains, The Country Club of Colorado is open to member play and guests of Cheyenne Mountain Resort. The Club features an 18-hole Pete Dye-designed golf course that stretches to 6,970 yards and plays to a par of 71.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Troon, the premier management organization in the golf industry, to enhance and improve the golf experience at The Country Club of Colorado,” said Dr Kiran Patel of KDG Capital, owners of The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort. “Our work together at Seaview in New Jersey, Bayonet and Black Horse in California, Eagle Crest in Oregon and Hammock Beach in Florida, has improved the experiences at those properties – we anticipate the same here in Colorado Springs.”

“The Country Club of Colorado and the adjacent Cheyenne Mountain Resort are two beautiful properties in the shadow of the Rockies,” he said Darrell Morgan, senior vice president operations, Troon. “Troon is delighted to again partner with KDG Capital and Aimbridge Hospitality on another Incredible property.”