Troon selected to manage Heritage Ranch Golf & Country Club

Scottsdale, Ariz. (October 19, 2022) – Troon®, the leader in providing golf and club-related leisure and hospitality services, is pleased to announce it has been selected to manage Heritage Ranch Golf & Country Club, a semi-private club in Fairview, Texas . Troon Golf, the resort and daily-fee division of Troon will manage the golf operations, agronomy, retail, sales and marketing, as well as food and beverage at the club, while ICON Management Services, a Troon Company, will oversee the Heritage Ranch homeowners association.

Located approximately 35 minutes Northeast of Dallas, Heritage Ranch Golf & Country Club is the centerpiece of the 575-acre, 1,144-home Heritage Ranch gated community for active adults 55 and over. The Club features an Arthur Hills-designed golf course that measures 6,988 yards from the back tees and plays to a par of 72. Daily fee Golfers and Heritage Ranch members are challenged by the course’s Rolling terrain, strategically-placed water features and Fairways lined with aged pecan, oaks and cedars. Recent Awards include GolfPass Golfers’ Choice 2022: No. 14 Best Golf Courses in Texas; Avid Golfer Well. 3 Golf Course, Dallas Fort Worth East 2021; and Avid Golfer 2021 Texas’ Top Elite Golf Course.

(David J. Stana Cr. Photog. CPP/David J. Stana, Cr. Photog., CPP)

“After 20-plus years of successful growth in the golf and hospitality markets, Heritage Ranch was ready to move to the next level,” said Heritage Ranch HOA Board President David Shisler. “Troon’s Wealth of experience combined with their state-of-the-art technology and exceptional training programs are a perfect fit, Positioning Heritage Ranch to confidently move well into the 21st century.”

Heritage Ranch’s 24,000-square-foot clubhouse is reminiscent of the grandest ranches of the Texas Hill Country. The building’s Spectacular interior features handcrafted maple trim throughout and is home to the Corral Grill and a beautifully adorned Ballroom for meetings, weddings and large gatherings. Open to the public for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the Corral Grill features an eclectic menu of traditional American fare prepared using the freshest ingredients.

“Troon is pleased to partner with the Heritage Ranch Community,” said Troon Vice President of Operations Jeff Thomasson. “We are honored to have been selected to serve this first-class club and community, and look forward to further elevating an already outstanding property.”

For more information on Heritage Ranch Golf & Country Club, visit https://heritagranchgolf.com .

About Troon

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is the world’s largest golf and golf-related Hospitality management company providing services at 750-plus locations, including 725-plus 18-hole equivalent golf courses around the globe. In addition to golf, Troon specializes in homeowner association management, private residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues. Troon’s award-winning food and beverage division operates and manages 600-plus food and beverage operations located at golf resorts, private clubs, daily fee golf courses and recreational facilities. With properties located in 45-plus states and 30-plus countries, Troon’s family of brands includes Troon Golf, Troon Privé, Troon International, Indigo Sports, CADDYMASTER, ClubUp, Cliff Drysdale Tennis, Peter Burwash International, True Club Solutions, RealFood Hospitality, Strategy and Design, Casa Verde Golf and ICON Management. For additional news and information, visit www.Troon.com .