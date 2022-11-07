Troon appointed to manage Heritage Ranch and Black Bull Golf Clubs

Troon has been appointed as the management company for a pair of golf courses: Heritage Ranch Golf and Country Club in Fairview, Texas, and Black Bull Golf Club in Bozeman, Montana. Troon Golf will manage Heritage Ranch and the Troon Privé division will manage Black Bull.

Heritage Ranch is located 35 minutes Northeast of Dallas and sits within a 575-acre gated community for adults 55 and older. The par-72, 18-hole golf course was designed by Arthur Hills and is open to Heritage Ranch Residents as well as daily fee players. The 24,000-square-foot clubhouse was designed to evoke ranches from the Texas hills and houses the Corral Grill as well as a large Ballroom for meetings, weddings, and other gatherings.

Black Bull is a private golf community covering 500 acres and hosting 388 homes, a private members club and a par-72 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf. The clubhouse is newly built and features a large patio and 18-foot floor-to-ceiling windows that offer views of the 18th Fairway and green, 10th fairway, and the Bridger Mountain range. The club also hosts an on-site Realty firm called Black Bull Realty that focuses on the homes in the surrounding housing development.