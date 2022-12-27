Trollwood Performing Arts School set to host Mainstage Musical 2023 auditions

(Fargo, ND) — In order to give as many students as possible the opportunity to perform in their upcoming award-winning classic musical, the cast is expanding.

Trollwood Performing Arts School tells WDAY Radio it will be holding Mainstage Musical cast auditions on Saturday, February 25th. With much of the cast set to return after the 2022 Mainstage Musical postponement, lead roles are already filled. But, there are still opportunities for students to gain experience as a member of the ensemble.

There will also be opportunities for students to participate in the Mainstage Musical as a member of the Orchestra or technician. Trollwood is excited to announce that Sue Jordahl will be joining as the director of the Mainstage Orchestra. Dates and times for Orchestra auditions are still to be determined. Students may participate as a run crew member or technician by registering for summer programs beginning January 11th.

Singin’ in the Rain performance dates are set for July 13th-15th, 19th-22th, and 26th-29th at Bluestem Center for the Arts, home of Trollwood Performing Arts School, 801 50th Avenue South, Moorhead.

Registration for Trollwood Winter Academy is currently open. Registration for Trollwood Performing Arts School’s summer programming opens Wednesday, January 11th.

Students can choose to participate in one of three two-hour sessions: 9:30-11:30 am, 1-3 pm, or 3:30-5:30 pm All auditions are open to students currently in Grades 8-12. Students may sign up for an audition slot by calling (218) 477-6500 or emailing trollwood Fargo [dot] k12 [dot] n.d [dot] US.