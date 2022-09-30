Trojans Volleyball Goes 2-0 at Triangular; Pleasantville Cross Country Runs at Chariton | KNIA KRLS Radio

The Pleasantville volleyball team went 2-0 at the Woodward-Granger Triangular Thursday night, while the Trojans boys and girls cross country teams each took sixth at the Chariton Invitational.

In the Woodward-Granger Triangular, the Pleasantville Volleyball team opened up the night with a three set win over the hosts 25-23, 16-25, and 15-13. The Trojans then built off that win to pull out another hard-fought three set match against Panorama 23-25, 25-19, 15-12. Pleasantville Head Coach Joel Allman said that the girls stepped up and made the necessary plays throughout the night and added that he hopes that the wins will give them some momentum heading into their home tournament this weekend.

The Trojans cross country teams competed for the first time in 17 days Thursday night, with both the boys and girls teams coming in sixth place. Kurt Kuhnen was the top runner for the Pleasantville boys, coming in 12th place with a time of 18:39.94. The Trojans top girls runner was Carly Gripp in 21st place with a time of 24:01.28. Head Coach Aaron Fichter commented that he felt the team did some good things in the meet, and that he believes things will only get better the more they shake off the rust of the long break between competitions.

Chariton XC Invitational Boys Results

Chariton XC Invitational Girls Results

The Pleasantville volleyball team is back in action Saturday for their home tournament, while the Trojans cross country team next runs at the Nodaway Valley Invitational on Monday.