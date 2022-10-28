Trojans picked 4th in Pac-12 media poll, get crushed by Dana Altman

Sometimes, the truth hurts, and there’s only one way to make the truth hurt less: Change the truth.

Oregon head Coach Dana Altman said something very simple and factual about USC this past week at Pac-12 basketball media day in San Francisco, before the start of the new college basketball season. They didn’t intend it to be mean. He was just stating a basic fact about the past 10 years of Pac-12 basketball.

Nevertheless, USC needs to absorb what Altman said and use it as fuel for the coming campaign.

There’s a lot to catch up on in the world of USC hoops with the season just over a week away. Let’s take you through the various news items of interest, including the new preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, in which USC was left out of the top 25:

DANA ALTMAN’S INCONVENIENT TRUTH

PRESEASON PAC-12 MEDIA POLL

PAC-12 TEAMS IN THE USA TODAY SPORTS COACHES POLL: UCLA

The Bruins are No. 7.

USA TODAY SPORTS COACHES POLL: ARIZONA

The Wildcats are No. 13.

USA TODAY SPORTS COACHES POLL: OREGON

The Ducks are No. 21.

USA TODAY SPORTS COACHES POLL TOP 10

MEANWHILE, GEORGE KLIAVKOFF THEATER CONTINUES

USC’S OZIYAH SELLERS

ANDY ENFIELD ON PLAYER DEVELOPMENT

STUNNING USC MBB FACT

EYE-GRABBER

BIG EXPECTATIONS

DREW PETERSON SPEAKS

PUTTING IN THE WORK

FULL ROSTER

HOPEFULLY THIS PAYS OFF

REESE DIXON-WATERS

VINCE IWUCHUKWU

The five-star big man, who suffered cardiac arrest this past summer, has not yet been cleared to play by doctors. No further developments have emerged. We will keep you posted.

USC SCHEDULE: EARLY-SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

The USC basketball season begins Nov. 7 against Florida Gulf Coast.

First big game: Vermont, Nov. 15.

Battle 4 Atlantis: Nov. 23 in The Bahamas.

First Pac-12 game: Cal, Nov. 30.

Showcase game against Auburn: Dec. 18.

Colorado State: Dec. 21 in Phoenix.

Full Pac-12 schedule begins Dec. 30 against Washington.

First UCLA game: Jan. 5.

