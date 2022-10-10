Trojans get first class of 2023 commit in Silas Demary Jr.

Silas Demary Jr. becomes the first commitment in the 2023 class for USC Basketball. Who else will join the combo guard in the next month?

Last week, Silas Demary made his decision to join USC Basketball. They picked the Trojans over NC State and VCU, the other two Finalists in contention. He’s a Consensus four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, with 247sports having him in the top 60 overall.

Demary is seen as a “combo guard” capable of playing both on and off the ball. Right now though, he’s better at the two-spot. It helps that he’s 6’4 with plenty of size and length, while also being a quality Offensive Weapon and a legitimate scorer at all three levels. But Demary’s growing passing ability also helps both his versatility as a player in college on the court and also his long-term view as a pro prospect.

The four-star commit for USC is the No. 1 player so far for their recruiting class. But the coaching staff has been far from quiet, reportedly in the mix for several top-100 prospects. That includes frontcourt players such as Isaiah Miranda and Arrinten Page, as well as guards Bronny James and Isaiah Collier, who is a top-5 point guard and overall prospect in the 2023 class. If the Trojans do land either James or Collier, that would certainly push Demary to the off-guard position for at least one year before potentially taking over for the 2023-24 campaign.

Regardless of what happens with the more coveted targets, USC Basketball needs to add a couple of guards in this class. That’s because their two best Perimeter players, Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson, are both Seniors on this roster. Malik Thomas and Reese Dixon-Waters are potential breakout players on the roster as well, but neither are true ball-handlers.

Look for Silas Demary Jr. to have a vital role for the Trojans in the future and he’s a great start to the recruiting class. And it’s a class that when all is said and done, could be ranked in the top 5 for 2023.