Trojans get back to business

Jan. 27—FAIRFIELD—Five minutes on Tuesday.

That’s how much time the Fairfield High School boys basketball team spent discussing the aftermath of Monday night’s chaotic win over Iowa City High. For the Trojans, it was time to get back to business with a Southeast Conference date Looming against Fort Madison on Thursday.

“It was time to put that game in the folder. That’s history,” Fairfield head Coach Mick Flattery said. “The next game up for us is always the most important game.”

The Trojans showed incredible resolve, securing their third straight win on Thursday leading Fort Madison almost wire to wire on the way to a 76-56 win over the Bloodhounds. Max Weaton dominated in the post, scoring a game-high 32 points while hitting 14 of 18 shots from the field while pulling 14 rebounds.

“We’re trying to be a deciding factor in the conference,” Weaton said. “This team has been hot. We’re going to continue to be hot. It’s been a lot of fun the past few weeks coming together and creating a Brotherhood that’s like no other.”

The Brotherhood of the Trojans was galvanized even more this week after what wound up being a 77-63 win at home on Monday over Iowa City High, another game in which Fairfield got off to a great start leading 23-15 after the first quarter. The game was ultimately stopped with two minutes left after an altercation on the court resulting from City High senior Evan Lampe’s reaction after committing his fifth foul.

Fairfield senior Tate Allen was knocked over by Lampe, igniting the start of the altercation that required coaches, officials and administrators to safely intervene. On Thursday, Allen scored six points and dished out a team-leading six assists for the Trojans.

“We just wanted to forget all that stuff that happened on Monday. We wanted to go out there and play our best,” Allen said. “Honestly, I didn’t think much about what happened. I tried to keep my head clear. I just looked forward to the next day. I got over it pretty easily.”

Fairfield showed incredible resolve on Thursday, shooting 62.3 percent from the field making 33 of 53 field goal attempts against the Bloodhounds. JJ Lane added 24 points to the cause for the Trojans, who never looked back after building a 25-16 lead heading into the second quarter limiting Fort Madison to just nine points in the third quarter while building a 17-point lead.

“I think we were all in shock when everything happened on Monday night,” Allen said. “We were all caught by surprise in the moment. By Tuesday, I think we had put it all behind us. It just shows how our team has come together through the rough patches.”

Fairfield is back at .500 for the fourth time this season, answering a three-game losing streak with a season-best three-game winning streak. The Trojans (7-7, 4-4 Southeast) have a chance to make it four in a row on Monday at Albia (9-8) in a battle of area teams hoping to be teams no one wants to see in their postseason bracket next month.

“It just seems like there’s always been something coming up that kept us from playing at our best,” Flattery said. “I feel like we’re starting to get some stability and some consistency. That’s what we’ve been missing. Hopefully, we’re through everything and continue to find that consistency we need to be successful.”

