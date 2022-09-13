Trojan volleyball defuses Rockets | News, Sports, Jobs

MOUNT UNION – The Mount Union volleyball team Hosted Southern Huntingdon for the first time in girls’ volleyball with the Rockets adding volleyball to the program this fall in an inter-divisional matchup. The Rocket girls fought hard keeping the first set close with the Trojans coming late. The Trojans took advantage of Rocket errors in the next two sets and cleaned up their serve to win with game scores of 19-25, 7-25 and 11-25.

The Trojans improve on the season at 2-3 overall.

“The team has only been at this for about three and a half weeks, and they are progressing each time we take the floor,” commented Rocket head Coach Mike Sellers.

“We are inconsistent and can expect that, but there are bright spots. We will keep working at it and by the middle of the season we are excited about being competitive.”

In the first set the Trojans could not keep the serve and the Rockets kept it close, knotting the score four times through the set. The Rockets took advantage of a couple Trojan errors and opened a three-point lead. Kaylee O’Leary went to the line and nailed an ace to knot the score at 17 all. From that point on the Trojans hit a couple more aces by Hayvn Park and Abby Brodbeck nailed an ace to put the Trojans out.

The Trojans went right to work in the second set with Patyn Crisswell nailing three aces to put the Trojans up early. Park went to the line after a Rocket error and put together six service points with the Trojans opening a seven-point margin. O’ Leary hit another ace and Gracey Cramer also added a couple aces with the Trojans expanding the lead to 11-points Brodbeck went to the line and served up four aces and Chelsea Williams hit an ace to close out the second set.

The Trojans serving in the third set at the start really set the tone of the set with Williams having 10 service points with the Trojans going up by eight points. The Rockets fought back and closed within seven Midway through the set but could not close in with the Trojans winning out.

Allyson Leidy led the Rockets with three kills and six service points. Rachel Horne had a pair of kills and Marissa Beegle had five service points.

Brodbeck had six kills and seven aces. Addison Glover had five kills. Williams had seven aces and 12 assists. O’Leary had four aces and Crisswell had three aces.

“After the first set we cleaned up the serve and did a much better job,” said Trojans Coach Tessa McCormick.

“We let too many free balls drop. A win is a win, but it wasn’t pretty.”

The Trojan (3-2) junior varsity won 2-1 with set scores of 25-18, 17-25 and 8-15.

The Trojans are at Bellwood Tonight and the Rockets are at Tussey Mountain on Thursday.