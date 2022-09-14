Trojan boys soccer Downs Cardinals; Fairmont Area girls post shutout | News, Sports, Jobs

FAIRMONT — The undefeated Worthington Trojans boys soccer team left Fairmont’s Jeffery Kot Soccer Complex in Fairmont on Tuesday night still without a loss after thumping Fairmont Area 6-1.

Charles Saydee had a big Offensive game for the Trojans, scoring a hat trick.

“Our game plan is to use our speed and good passing to set up our goals and we haven’t been doing that lately,” Worthington head coach Juan Flores said. “Tonight, we did. We looked better than we have in the past couple of weeks. We had to play well to beat a quality team like Fairmont.”

“We just didn’t have it tonight,” Fairmont head Coach Brady Meyer said. “They really used their speed to their advantage.”

The Trojans bolted out to a quick 2-0 lead. Darwin Lopez scored at the 32:14 mark and Marqui Sandoval tallied a little less than two minutes later to give the Trojans the two-goal advantage. Jonathan Banegas and Luis Pineda Drew assists on the goals, respectively.

Worthington added a third goal midway through the opening half. Charles Saydee sent a shot into the back of the net, unassisted, at the 26:33 mark.

The Cardinals only mustered four shots on net in the first half, thanks to the Trojans ball-control offense.

It was 4-0 after Worthington’s Saydee scored at the 25:14 mark of the second half. Kaine Vela had the assist.

Trojans’ Santos Orellana scored at the 13:02 mark of the second stanza, Assisted by Banegas, and Saydee tallied on a penalty kick with 4:34 left in the second half.

Prince Lebbi scored an unassisted goal at the 2:01 mark to get the Cardinals on the board.

Fairmont Area (2-4-1) travels to St. Peter to battle the Saints at the Floyd B. Johnson Memorial Field at 7 pm Thursday.

Worthington (8-0) plays host to Mankato Loyola at 7 pm Thursday night.

Worthington 3-3-6

Fairmont 0-1–1

1st Half

WOR–Darwin Lopez (Jonathan Banegas), 32:14.

WOR–Marqui Sandoval (Luis Pineda), 30:26.

WOR–Charles Saydee (unassisted), 26:33.

2nd Half

WOR–Charles Saydee (Kaine Vela), 25:14.

WOR–Santos Orellana (Jonathan Banegas), 13:02.

WOR—Charles Saydee (penalty kick), 4:34.

FA–Prince Lebbi (unassisted), 2:01.

Shots-on-goal: Worthington 17-20-37; Fairmont Area 4-8-12.

Corners: Worthington 4; Fairmont Area 3. Saves: Osmin Pineda (WOR) 10; Eduardo Dominguez (WOR) 1 in 15:02 of 2nd half; Jonathan Heinze (FMT) 16; Matthew Malo (FMT) 0 in 3:50 of 1st half.

Girls Soccer

Fairmont Area 4, Worthington 0 — The Cardinals returned to the .500 mark on the season by coasting to a 4-0 shutout over the Trojans during Big South Conference soccer action Tuesday night in Worthington.

Karissa Newville connected on a twine-finding header off a perfect crossing pass from teammate Kate Busche to stake Fairmont Area to a 1-0 advantage with 25:53 remaining in the opening 40-minute half.

Anna Utermarck then doubled the Cardinals’ lead by curling home a corner kick that spun directly into the net at the 12:48 juncture of the first segment.

Utermarck then converted Kate Busche’s second assist of the contest into her second goal of the night with 31:38 left in the second half.

Selma Bleess then capped the Cardinals’ Offensive production by scoring a goal off an assist from Emma Scheppmann at the 29:31 mark.

Madi Stromberg recorded eight saves between the pipes to earn the shutout for Fairmont Area (4-4), which plays host to St. Peter at 7 pm Thursday night in Fairmont.