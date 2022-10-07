TRocket Golf Brings the Alignment Ball Mark to Australia

The Alignment Ball Mark, Winner of the Best New Product at the 2022 USA PGA Show, is now being sold in Australia

Tired of repeatedly running back and forth, squatting repeatedly, just to adjust the alignment of one’s ball until it is just right? Drive the game further by making more putts with the Alignment Ball Mark.

Having been recognized as the Best New Product at the 2022 USA PGA Show, the Alignment Ball Mark has recently made its way to the land Down Under – Australia – through its official distributor, TRocket Golf.

Made up of two connected pieces, the two-spike ball mark and the alignment component, The Alignment Ball Mark improves putting accuracy and makes aligning or putting simpler and faster. Its two spikes ensure the position of the golf ball is not compromised when the alignment is adjusted. Its alignment component features alignment lines for aiming at the desired trajectory and rotates 360 degrees in either direction. A better perspective is gained by adjusting the alignment arm from behind and over the marker using your putter head. There is nothing to do once you place the ball on the ground – faster and more accurate.

More importantly, the Alignment Ball Mark is designed to comply with the United States Golf Association Equipment Standards and Rules of Golf – making it completely legal to use.

For more information about the Alignment Ball Mark, visit their website at https://www.alignmentballmark.com.au/.

About TRocket Golf

TRocket Golf is an Australian based online company that offers a wide range of unique golfing equipment and accessories that will help drive one’s game and give the best Gaming experience.

Media Contact

Company Name: TRocket Golf [ Alignment Ball Mark distributor in Australia ]Contact Person: Rod Hill

Email: Send Email

Country: Australia

Website: https://www.alignmentballmark.com.au/