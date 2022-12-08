trivago becomes official partner of the IHF Men’s World Handball Championship 2023

trivago NV

Partnership encourages sticking together by combining sport and travel

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY – December 8, 2022 – Today, trivago NV (NASDAQ: TRVG), a leading global accommodation comparison platform, announced an official partnership with the 2023 Men’s IHF World Handball Championship, furthering its purpose of Empowering people to get more out of life.

As the official Online Travel partner of the IHF Men’s World Championship 2023, trivago branding will appear during matches in January 2023 and throughout the competition. The global tournament will be held in Sweden and Poland from January 11 to 29, 2023, and has an expected viewing audience of over 1.2 billion, with an estimated 1 million total spectators attending live.

trivago works to engage travel lovers with experiences and adventures aligned to their passions and the brand’s partners are a critical component of its sponsorship strategy. This year’s competition slogan, “Stick Together”, particularly resonated with the company:

“The handball World Cup is a unique opportunity for thousands of fans to meet and celebrate,” says trivago CEO Axel Hefer. “The competition shows that sport and travel have a common goal: bringing people together! We believe that this partnership with the International Handball Federation is a great match for trivago.”

This new sponsorship is an expansion of trivago’s commitment to the common values ​​of sport and travel. The company is best known for its sponsorship of the English Premier League’s Chelsea Football Club, and a recent collaboration with the American Ticketing platform for live sports and entertainment events, AXS.

“trivago has been active as a well-known partner in football. We are very pleased to have convinced one of the leading hotel and accommodation search platforms to team up with the IHF World Championships. This partnership will give trivago the opportunity to reach the large attractive target group of handball fans worldwide allowing them to make the most out of their experience.” says Robert Müller von Vultejus, Chief Growth Officer at SPORTFIVE

Story continues

#####

Media Contact

Corentine Aronica

[email protected]

About trivago

trivago is a global hotel and accommodation search platform. We are focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals and apartments, while enabling our Advertisers to grow their businesses by providing them with access to a broad audience of travelers via our websites and apps . Our platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their search for accommodations and providing them with access to a deep supply of relevant information and prices. As of September 30, 2022, we offered access to more than 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation in over 190 countries, including over 3.8 million units of alternative accommodation, such as vacation rentals and apartments.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “continue,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. For additional information factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, see our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.