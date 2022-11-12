Triton boys basketball previews upcoming season

go ahead and state your name and who you have with a high school senior. And uh it’s always good to have County. Uh Tell me a little bit about how, when you’re looking back at last year, what year was that one for you? Last year? Year 15, year 16, you look back at last year, how to kind of assess overall how, how you like, don’t like kind of up and down, a lot of positives, a few negatives. We were very competitive. A lot of games, We played really well and played really hard and came up a little bit short. It’s just a tough league, you know, for a three-way split. You got over hills and pine forests of the four A’s level schools are always tough. And the three of you got Westover, Westover, Terry, Sanford uh E smith, just a really tough league. There were nights that we competed and played well and then we came up 10, 12 points short. It was just, it was tough. We uh had a mix of a lot of Juniors that played a lot and then a couple of freshmen that played a lot of minutes. So we were kind of young uh, this year, we’re gonna be a mix of the old, the young. Uh, so it was a lot of positives again to win 10 games with that group and and be competitive in a lot of games, had chances in a lot of games too, that we could have one that just came up a little bit short. So we’re hoping to build on that and hoping that the results are a little bit better. But again, what a tough league. There’s no easy nights, no easy games, looks like uh almost all of the brilliant scores last year were under guys who were coming back. So how much was last year’s experience? Kind of give you a little bit, We’re pretty excited about those guys veterans. We’ve got up to eight Seniors coming back up to 11 returning players coming back. Uh and there’s a group of four sophomores that played for us, the covid year, we only played nine games. They’re Seniors this year. So we got a lot of experience having been around for a little while. We hope that pays off of that experience is uh it’s gonna be something that is a benefit for us. And uh see as you think back to last year, what was some of the uh for some of the moments, you remember? It’s just like realizing how close you guys could be breaking in with west overs. Terry Sanford group. Um just some just some place like we just got to limit Mistakes that we made during those games and it’s got to have more execution during those games too. This could have been some place that won the game and there were some plays that we made that lost us the game and it was just something like that. Yeah, when you think about just like get get get more rebounds, crash the board more play way more better defense. This will score up a little bit. I want to get my teammates more involved because I feel like we have a good chance of playing better as a team this year since we’ve been together for a while Coach who are some of the names of these other Contributors who may not be here today, but we kind of describe a little bit what they bring to the table. Okay. Absolutely. Uh, holding the ball, leading the ball. Jalen Evans point guard. Um, just all around great athlete right now leading our football team is a quarterback. He also plays shortstop. Just a heck of a kid heck of a player. So he’ll lead us hopefully. Then obviously we’ve got. Well, another leader on the court is Nate McCoy, which you guys met last year is uh, extra effort award winner playing football as well. He’s a big guy posts, just really encouraging kids. Works really hard. Just a great student, great person. Uh, we’ve got a couple young kids are gonna help us out to that were freshman last year. Question Williams and Romelo Piggies were a freshman that played with us or sophomores that are back. So those are, I mean there’s another kid, I think we’ll be a little Deeper this year, but that’s probably the core group that I’d like to mention for sure. You mentioned your, how far are you willing to go into your bench and uh, was what’s the benefit in the like that? Well, I was uh I was sent to the side, I was sitting there thinking there’s probably eight or nine kids potentially that could start games. So that’ll be good. But I’d say 10, 11 kids could get minutes and get to play. So I think that’s good when you’re especially the three game weeks that are tough. We’ve had a game rescheduled and it means we’ve got three conference games in a week. So those are tough weeks and where, you know, you need somebody’s you need some players, you need, you know, you’re gonna have a foul trouble, you can have injuries, you’re gonna have fatigue. So I think it’s good to be able to start playing a lot of kids and a lot of different positions and looking forward to that in a will. So last year again, the teams at the top of the conference, it was it was really balanced league. But that RP I cut off just kind of let Triton off the first five got into the playoffs, you guys were left out. Um How much is that like weighing on your mind this year, like you know, we’ve got to make the Playoffs this year, we have to do one better one step better than. So this is my last year and I’m just trying to give it all, I can hope my teammates think the same way, we all, we all think the same way and we all push forward to make the Playoffs this year. We’ve had a couple of years that we’ve been very close to the playoffs. We’ve got a little bit of a drought last couple of years where we know we’re a game or two away win or two away from making the playoffs. And in some cases that means a player to like uh will and I were discussing what he wrote on his his form there, that there was a game last year at west over the night before, I had mentioned it’s probably gonna be a close game and it may come down to the sideline out of bounds play. And so we worked on a side out of bounds play that we normally do and uh I think we’ll hit the shot in practice and and we won the game I guess in practice next night came up and it was that very situation. We were down, had a chance on the sideline out of bounds and I called time out guys, we just worked on this last night were good. You know what we’re supposed to do? We did it shot, didn’t go down. But ultimately, you know, that shot was the game and then we were, you know, likely a game out of the playoffs. So we make that play, we hit that shot, maybe win the game and maybe we’ll make the playoffs. Uh so we know we’re close, we know we’re competitive, we’re always gonna fight, we’re always gonna compete. We just got to get over the hump and hopefully get some of those wins and those close games and compete, and hopefully it pays off.