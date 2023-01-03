Tristan Roberts | This Spot on Earth: Flawed fathers and ‘barkeaters’ unite! | Opinion

I hate being called names. Those Voices get in my head, and I can believe them for a bit. Then, sooner or later, I remember. Name-calling says more about them than it does about me.

I hiked in the Adirondack Mountains of New York a lot when I was a kid. According to historians, “Adirondac” was an ethnic slur. The word translates as “barkeater” and might have been an insult thrown by Mohawks at Algonquins.

The Algonquins who lived in the mountains had little else to eat in some winters than tree bark. The Mohawks looked down on them for this.

I don’t assume this is true. I wasn’t there. But I feel sure it’s wrong.

If you’re living in this beautiful Wilderness in a tough winter and facing starvation, how great would it be to have the skills and knowledge to get a meal from cambium? Find a white pine, elm, birch, spruce or fir, open up the tender inner layer of bark, Peel it out. Dry it in the sun or over a fire to eat as jerky, or grind between stones into flour.

Go ahead. Call them barkeaters. I admire that they didn’t give up.

Here in the forested mountains of Southern Vermont, creatures that eat bark over the winter include mice, porcupines and beavers. Also me, when I put cinnamon on my oatmeal this morning.

Small barkeaters like mice thrive in the subnivean zone, where they’re protected from predators. That allows them to girdle young fruit trees in the winter, or sugar maple roots.

I admire their fortitude.

One time, it got back to me that someone close to me had termed me a “flawed father.” They meant it as an insult, in a “bless his heart” kind of way. Isn’t it sweet how he tries to be a good parent? Alas, he’s one of those dads with character defects. Sad!

I’ve never claimed to be perfect. I’m with Leonard Cohen on this (from the song “Anthem”): “Ring the bells that still can ring/ Forget your perfect offering/ There is a crack, a crack in everything/ That’s how the light gets in.”

Last weekend, my son and I were playing tetherball in the backyard. We were Laughing and trash-talking, elevating ourselves and the ball with laughter. Then, a Storm broke in him. They thought I broke a rule, thought I had crossed over the Imaginary dividing line of the court. I didn’t think I had, or that it mattered to the fairness of the game. They started to talk with anger about why I should stay on my side.

My Peacekeeper side wanted to accommodate him and keep the fun going. But another side of me wasn’t about to fold on my principles. What an opportunity for him to have to confront the existence of other perspectives!

But when we get here, I worry that I’ve been too accommodating of him for too many years. I know where his limits are. When I feel him going towards lighting his fuse, especially when it feels easy and often, I tend to stop short of standing my ground. I push him back towards happiness. His happiness makes me happy.

On the one hand, that’s kind. We want our kids to be happy.

A friend shared with me how his son is having a hard time adjusting to a new home in a new city. I asked how his wife was doing. They quoted me back that old saying, “A mom’s only as happy as her unhappiest child.”

I think it’s true for all parents. And yet, I feel this is a flaw in my fathering. For my happiness to lean on him, adds friction between him and his true mood.

One afternoon last December, I had decided it was time for us to hunt for our Christmas tree in the forest out back. My son seemed tired coming home from school, though. They felt disconnected when we went out at dusk. His grumpiness was starting to make me feel horrible. I was a bit down already — the short days were getting to me.

As Darkness fell in the forest, I felt alone in my own family. I tried to fix it, to draw him out, to get him to name his disaffection, but it felt to him like I was squeezing something out of him. He resisted — as was his right.

I hit my limit. I cried. I told him that this was a special thing we do every year, and I felt sad that he wasn’t into it. Then, with that out of my body, something else emerged. I told him I was sorry that I wasn’t giving him space to simply be where he was at. My expectation of this being fun was just that — my expectation.

I didn’t feel any better at first. But I felt relieved to name all the emotions and express them. We cut the tree in silence and went inside. We warmed up over dinner and decorating. As the evening went on, I wouldn’t say we steered ourselves into a celebratory groove. I would say the groove found us where we were.

I see myself and people around me holding ourselves back from discussing our “flaws” or flawed situations. Maintaining that perfect front is a Prison of expectations, a violence that we impose upon ourselves and others.

I’d much rather talk about parenting with someone who’s flawed and wants to face it. Perfect is not an option — why pretend?