Tripp Davis Returns to Green Tree CC in Texas

Tripp Davis and Associates is back at Green Tree Country Club in Midland, Texas, to begin construction on the West Nine. The club’s East Nine was completed in 2022 and opened for member play on Labor Day weekend.

TDA is working on the current project with golf course contractor Course Crafters.

“The members have found that the East Nine design requires a thoughtful approach to playing each hole, and that the greens are challenging yet fair,” Green Tree CC COO Wray Crippin said. “The East Nine has Fantastic turf quality and the course went from flat West Texas land to a unique golf course with undulating fairways not commonly seen in this area. We are excited to see what Tripp will do on the West Nine.”

TDA will now focus on redoing all tee complexes, fairways, Bunkers and greens on the West Nine. Most of the irrigation will be upgraded. Tif 419 Bermuda will be used in the roughs and fairways, and the greens will have .007 Bent Grass.

New practice facilities were also constructed last summer along with a 20,000-square-foot, lighted putting course called The Pine.

“Green Tree is one of the best Clubs in West Texas and we are extremely proud of our association here as the design team for two major renovations,” Davis said. “Course Crafters is off to a good start on the West Nine with project superintendent Terry Mausbach leading the charge and getting holes No. 1, 2, and 3 grassed before the Christmas holidays. The design of the golf course is really starting to pop thanks also to the talents of shaper Bill ‘Hollywood’ Willingham. It has been a very creative project to create interest on such a flat site Reminiscent of the classic style of Australian Sand Belt courses such as Royal Melbourne and Kingston Heath.”

Construction is expected to be completed in early summer, but the club is committed to not opening the course until it is fully ready, according to Davis’ right-hand man, Kyle Downs.