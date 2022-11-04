Triple Threat’ Banning Student Athlete Excels In Marching Band, Golf

BANNING, CA — We all know student athletes who also bring their A-game to other parts of their lives.

This Submission comes from Nicolas Urquidez who Nominated Myah of Banning-Beaumont.

Star student athlete’s name

Myah

Star student athlete’s home state

California

Star student athlete’s Patch town

Banning-Beaumont

How do you know the star student athlete?

Parent

What sport does the star student athlete play?

Golf / Marching Band

Why do you believe the star student athlete should be recognized?

Myah started playing the clarinet in 5th grade and grew to love the band life more and more each year.

Competition in band is physically and mentally on a new level of discipline.

When Covid hit, Myah challenged herself to stay active during her covid high school year.

Joining golf, Myah quickly became the top golfer for the past 2 years. She has led and encouraged others to this new sport at Banning High School.

What’s one thing you want everyone to know about the star student athlete?

Myah remains a top scholar while juggling band, golf and being a teenager.

Keep up the great work, Myah!

