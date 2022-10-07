Trio of Top-25 League Matches Highlights ACC Men’s Soccer Weekend

ACC Weekly Release

ACC Statistics

GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) – A key weekend of ACC men’s soccer action starts Friday, with three matchups between top-25 teams. This includes a top-10 Showdown on Friday between No. 4 Wake Forest and No. 7 Syracuse, who are tied atop the Atlantic Division. Well. 2 Duke plays at No. 21 Virginia on Friday night in a battle of the two teams atop the Coastal Division.

ACC Network features another top-25 Clash on Friday, as No. 23 Clemson visits No. 25 Pitt for an 8 pm match.

Seven ACC teams are ranked in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, including three in the top 10. Both totals are the most of any conference.

Upcoming Schedule

Friday, Oct. 7

Virginia Tech at North Carolina | 7 pm | ACCNX

Duke at Virginia | 7 pm | ACCNX

NC State at Boston College | 7 pm | ACCNX

Wake Forest at Syracuse | 7 pm | ACCNX

Clemson at Pitt | 8 pm | ACCN

Saturday, Oct. 8

Louisville at Notre Dame | 7 pm | ACCNX

Monday, Oct. 10

Loyola Maryland at No. 7 Syracuse | 6 pm | ACCNX

Well. 10 Denver at No. 25 Pitt | 7 pm | ACCNX

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Wake Forest at William & Mary | 6 pm | FloSports

Evansville at Louisville | 7 pm | ACCNX

Brown at Boston College | 7 pm | ACCNX

NC State at College of Charleston | 7 pm | FloSports

UNC Greensboro at Clemson | 7 pm | ACCNX

VCU at North Carolina | 7 pm | ACCNX

Friday, Oct. 14

Pitt at Virginia Tech | 5 pm | ACCNX

Notre Dame at Duke | 6 pm | ACCN

Syracuse at Louisville | 7 pm | ACCNX

North Carolina at NC State | 8 pm | ACCN

Saturday, Oct. 15

Boston College at Wake Forest | 7 pm | ACCNX

Virginia at Clemson | 7 pm | ACCNX

ranking is United Soccer Coaches poll

Noting ACC Men’s Soccer

• Duke is ranked No. 2 this week and is followed by Wake Forest (4), Syracuse (7), Louisville (11), Virginia (21), Clemson (23) and Pitt (25). UVA is ranked for the first time this season.

• Duke remains among eight teams nationally that have yet to lose a match this season.

• Road teams are 14-8-2 (.577) through four weeks of conference play.

• ACC teams are 47-15-10 (.722) in non-conference play, outscoring their opponents 151-59. The win percentage is the best of any conference.

• Louisville (6th), North Carolina (7th) and Boston College (9th) each rank among the top 10 nationally in strength of schedule.

• Syracuse (0.46) and Duke (0.50) rank third and sixth nationally, respectively, in goals allowed per game.

• Wake Forest is sixth nationally in goals per game (2.8).

• Virginia’s Philip Horton has been recognized by the United Soccer Coaches as the national player of the week after scoring two goals and assisting on another last Friday at Pitt.

• Horton also was named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week, while UVA GK Holden Brown and Syracuse GK Russell Shealy shared Defensive Player of the Week honors.

• With the win Sept. 16 vs. NC State, Pitt head Coach Jay Vidovich became the first ACC men’s soccer Coach to reach 100 career ACC regular-season wins. He has 100 victories during stints at Wake Forest (76, 1994-2014) and Pitt (24, 2016-present).

• Clemson has been chosen as the favorite to capture the 2022 ACC Championship following a vote of the league’s 12 head coaches. The reigning national champions were picked as the ACC favorite by six coaches.

• Clemson also was selected as the favorite to win the ACC’s Atlantic Division, while Pitt was voted the Coastal Division favorite for the second straight season.

• 15 of the 33 members of the 2021 All-ACC Team return this season, including two first-teamers: 2021 ACC Midfielder of the Year Peter Stroud (Duke) and Aboubacar Camara (Louisville).

• Seven ACC head coaches rank among the top 50 in NCAA Division I in career wins by active head coaches: Clemson’s Mike Noonan (seventh, 372), UVA’s George Gelnovatch (10th, 358), Pitt’s Jay Vidovich (15th, 334), Duke’s John Kerr (37th, 224), Syracuse’s Ian McIntyre, 40th, 219), NC State’s George Keifer (45th, 202) and Wake’s Bobby Muuss (50th, 199).

• Clemson won its first national championship since 1987 last season and the third in program history. ACC teams have now won 18 NCAA men’s soccer championships, including nine since 2001.

• The ACC had two of the four teams in the 2021 NCAA Men’s College Cup (Clemson, Notre Dame) and has had at least one conference team in the Men’s College Cup in 20 of the last 21 seasons.

• The ACC led all conferences in both first-round picks (6) and overall selections (19) in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

