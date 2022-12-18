Trio of Texan Volleyball student-athletes named to CSC Academic All-District Team

STEPHENVILLE, Texas – Three different Tarleton volleyball student-athletes were named to the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) Academic All-District Team on Tuesday, CSC announced.

Brianna Rhodes , Emma Halcomb and Matt Theurer all Landed on the team after standout seasons in the Classroom and on the court.

To be selected, student-athletes must have held a minimum 3.50 GPA and have participated in 50% of the teams’ games for the season. Honorees are recognized separately in four divisions – NCAA Division 1, NCAA Division ll, NCAA Division ll and NAIA. Voters then pick the Athletes based on a mixture of their academic feats as well as play on the court or field. Academic All–District honoree advance Thu the CSC Academic All–America balls. First, second and third–team Academic All– America honorees will b announced in late December.

Rhodes, a marketing major minoring in finance, posted a 3.77 GPA this season. The Conroe, Texas, native has played four seasons at Tarleton playing in 60 matches and 158 sets over the span of her career. Rhodes wrapped up her career at Tarleton this season finishing with 31.0 total blocks to pair with 31 kills.

Halcomb is a senior Kinesiology major who finished with a 3.67 GPA. The Highland Village native completed her fourth and final season with the Texans this fall, playing in 80 sets and finishing with 160 digs and 33 assists.

Theurer ended the semester with a 3.67 GPA and is majoring in accounting. The junior New Braunfels native played in 64 sets this season, tallying 124 digs and 13 assists. The 2022 season was her third at Tarleton as she has been a contributor for all three years for the Texans.

Tarleton recently wrapped up its third season at the Division 1 level and in the Western Athletic Conference. Updates throughout the offseason can be found on tarletonsports.com.