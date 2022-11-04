Trio of Stars notched first goals of the season during blowout win over Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Stars needed some Offensive breakthroughs. Thursday’s 7-2 win over the Coyotes provided them.

Three different Stars scored their first goals of the season, as Denis Gurianov, Ty Dellandrea and Jamie Benn each broke through in the 11th game of the season.

Gurianov scored in the opening two minutes of the game, Roofing a shot past Connor Ingram after a hearty Stars forecheck. Dellandrea scored by deflecting Colin Miller’s shot off the back of his leg. Benn’s goal came after Karel Vejmelka’s egregious pass directly to Benn.

“I think we had a lot of guys get a goal tonight that needed one,” Stars Coach Pete DeBoer said. “Jamie Benn got one. Denis got one. [Wyatt Johnston] got a great goal. We need that depth scoring. A couple of those guys have been a bit snakebit and need to get one.”

Gurianov probably needed the goal the most, having gone pointless for the first nine games of the season. He picked up his first point of the campaign on Tuesday, when he assisted on Tyler Seguin’s goal.

The one-time 20-goal scorer was a healthy scratch in Ottawa last week. His inconsistency has forced DeBoer to rotate right Wingers on the second line before settling on Gurianov this week.

“Great, especially because we won,” Gurianov said. “It’s good. Moving forward, we got to keep working, play the same way. … Just try to play my game, use my speed. Try and play without the puck, get open for the D. Win more battles, go to the net.”

Preceding Gurianov’s goal, the Stars won the puck thanks to Esa Lindell’s one-man forecheck and Gurianov’s ensuing board play. Asked about Lindell’s forecheck, Gurianov said “I don’t remember. I remember when I shoot and score.”

Benn, meanwhile, posted his second straight multi-point game by registering a goal and two assists. He had two assists in the win over Los Angeles on Tuesday, and now has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 11 games.

“He was maybe our best player last game,” DeBoer said. “Tonight, probably in the same conversation. I think he’s feeling good. I think he’s enjoying playing with those two young guys. He’s doing a good job.”

Dellandrea has put his stamp on this season through his rugged play and fierce forechecking. He’s drawn the most penalties on the team, and helped solidify the third line with Benn and Johnston.

On Thursday, they fought for position on Coyotes defenseman Josh Brown, beating the much bigger player to the net-front. How?

“I watch Joe [Pavelski]Dellandrea said. “He’s been helping me for a number of years, just giving me tips, giving me advice. We work on it. Just trying to get body position, try to get Loose because often they want to tie up. Everything I’ve learned there comes from Joe, though.”

Pavelski is one of the best net-front players in the league, and is particularly skilled at tipping pucks.

