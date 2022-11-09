Trio of Hokies sign with men’s golf

BLACKSBURG —

Brian Sharp

Virginia Tech men’s golf head coachannounced the signing of Ashton Harper, Holland Giles and Rahul Rajendran to national letters of intent Wednesday. The three Golfers will join the Hokies in the fall of 2023.

Ashton Harper

6-1

Roanoke, Va.

Lord Botetourt High School

High School: Four-year letterwinner at Lord Botetourt High School … Four-time first team all-state … Two-time district player of the year … Scoring average his senior year was 70.3 … Overall scoring average of 71.8 … State Champion … Chose Tech over High Point , JMU, Richmond, Rutgers and Wisconsin.

Junior/Amateur: Four top-10s in AJGA in 2022 … Four top-15 finishes in national tournaments … Highest Junior Golf Scoreboard ranking was 136.

Personal: Ashton Harper … Son of Bradley and Susan Harper … One sibling, Addison … Plans to major in business … Career goal is to become a PGA Tour golfer.

Sharp is Harper: “I think Ashton will transition seamlessly to college golf, especially with him being close to home and already familiar with the environment and culture here at Virginia Tech. He has a lot of upside to his game, with great rhythm, good touch and plenty of length to compete on any golf course. I expect him to contribute early and have a solid career during his time here in Blacksburg.”

Holland Giles

5-9

Pinehurst, NC

Pinecrest High School

High School: Four-year letterwinner at Pinecrest High School … Shot a 64 in a conference tournament at Pinehurst No. 6 … 2021 NCHSAA 4A state Champion … Two-time all-conference … Ranked 13th in North Carolina on the Junior Golf Scoreboard … Chose Tech over High Point, JMU and UNCG.

Junior/Amateur: Earned fifth in the 2022 CGA Hope Valley Invitational … Tied for ninth in the 2022 CGA Dogwood … Tied for 13th in 2022 Southern Junior … Tied for third and Low Amateur in the 2022 North Carolina Open … Tied for eighth in the Amateur division and tied for 18th overall in the 2022 Carolinas Open … Earned fourth in the 2021 North and South Junior … Tied for sixth in the 2021 Carolinas Junior … 2021 US Junior Am qualifier.

Personal: Holland Giles … Son of Ron and Bess Giles … Two siblings, Attie and Willie … Attie played golf at ECU … Plans to major in business … His career goal is to become a golf professional.

Sharp on Giles: “When you watch Holland on the golf course, it seems like he is truly in his element, as though the game and competing always comes naturally to him. He has a terrific golf swing and solid fundamentals to build on over the next few years. It will be fun for me to watch him mature and learn to save that one shot or two that will lead to some great rounds for our team.”

Rahul Rajendran

6-1

Atlanta, Ga.

Milton High School

High School: Three-year letterwinner at Milton High School … Two-time GHSA first team all-state … Runner-up at GHSA 7A state Championship in 2021 and 2022 … Posted scoring average of 72 in junior year season … Rolex Scholastic Junior All-American … Sixth -ranked 2023 player in Georgia by Rolex … Seventh-ranked player in Georgia by Junior Golf Scoreboard … Chose Tech over Furman, Mercer and Mississippi State.

Junior/Amateur: Top five at AJGA Rome Junior Classic … Top five at AJGA Spot X Hotel Champion … Third place at the 2022 GSGA State Junior Am … Fifth place at the 2021 GSGA State Junior Am.

Personal: Rahul Rajendran … Son of Kishore and Sangeetha Rajendran … Two siblings, Nisha and Rithik … Plans to major in computer science … Career goals are to play on the PGA Tour or run a successful personal business.

Sharp is Rajendran: “I don’t believe many players will ever outwork Rahul! Within a few minutes of meeting him, you understand how passionate he is about the game and his sincere desire to always keep learning and improving. He has an infectious personality, and I will be surprised if he isn’t one of the team’s leaders from the first day he gets on campus next fall.”