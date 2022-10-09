Trio of Goals Lifts Soccer over Florida at Home

Next Game: at Georgia 10/14/2022 | 6 p.m October 14 (Fri) / 6 pm at Georgia

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri soccer team beat the University of Florida, 3-2, at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium Sunday, Oct. 9.

Mizzou (5-6-2, 2-3-1) started the game off strong by forcing the issue up front against the Gators (2-11-0, 0-6-0). Freshman Hannah Boughton corralled a ball at the edge of the 18-yard box and threaded a pass to the freshman Elena Zuchowski who knocked it in to give the Tigers an early lead in the second minute.

Freshman Kylee Simmons increased the lead to 2-0 in the 28th minute with her second goal of the 2022 campaign. As a Florida defender tried to clear a cross from Boughton, Simmons squared the ball up on the first touch, which grazed off the fingertips of the keeper and into the net.

After the Gators scored a goal to cut the lead in half, Simmons snuck in behind Florida’s back line and was dragged down inside the box for a penalty kick in the 66th minute. Sophomore Milena Fischer stepped up to the spot and hammered one into the bottom right corner to put the Tigers up 3-1.

Florida chipped into Missouri’s lead in the 84th minute, although the Tigers’ defense held strong and did not allow a shot the rest of the way.

The Tigers toughed out the win without taking any corner kicks and losing the shot battle 12-6.

NOTES

Mizzou improves to 6-8-2 all-time against Florida.

Fischer’s penalty-kick goal gives her a team-high seven points on the season.

Zuchowski scored the first goal of her career. The second-minute goal counts as Mizzou’s fastest since junior Grace Pettet’s opener in the third minute against SIU on Aug. 25, 2022.

With Zuchowski's goal, eight different Tigers have netted a goal this season.

Missouri snapped its 75-match streak of recording at least one corner kick. The last time the Tigers did not record a corner kick was Sept. 7, 2018 at USC.

UP NEXT

Mizzou will travel to Athens, Ga. Friday, Oct. 14 to face off against Georgia. The game will kick off at 6 pm CT.

FOLLOW THE TIGERS

