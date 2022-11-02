Trio of Davison County Commission candidates delve into goals, challenges, city relationship in Q-and-A – Mitchell Republic

MITCHELL — Davison County Voters will decide on Nov. 8 who becomes the new face to represent District 3 on the Davison County Commission.

The county race features three candidates, Chris Nebelsick, Dave Epp and Nathan DeGeest, who responded to a Mitchell Republic’s questionnaire.

The District 3 seat has been held by Brenda Bode since 2014. Bode, who is the Chairperson of the commission, is not seeking re-election this year.

The District 3 map entails 10 1/2 townships in the county, including Mount Vernon and Ethan. The map also includes a portion of the Northwest edge of the county, excluding Mitchell.

Below is the questionnaire in alphabetical order:

Chris Nebelsick Erik Kaufman / Mitchell Republic

Q: If elected, what are your biggest goals to improve county life as a commissioner?

A: My biggest goal is to do the job successfully. One of my goals is to make the county grow. I want to spur economic growth, while respecting the rights of the property owners. I’ve been on boards in the past and problems change, and then everything you set out to do can’t become the focus.

Q: How would you describe the Davison County Commission’s relationship with the city of Mitchell, and is it important to have a good relationship with city officials?

A: From my perspective, I think they have a great relationship. I haven’t had any complaints from either side that they don’t have a good relationship. A good relationship between the two is absolutely important. The way to be successful in that relationship is communication.

Q: As parts of Davison County, including roads and bridges, are still recovering from the 2019 flood, how would you assess the current state of county roads and bridges?

A: For everything they had to deal with, they are pretty darn good. They had to fix stuff, replace stuff and modernize culverts. They took advantage of an opportunity that sucked. We have really nice roads and bridges. I know there are some problem spots, but they are constantly working on them.

Q: What ideas do you have to position the county to welcome more businesses and developments?

A: To spur growth and development comes through branding and advertising. I know the city has a website they use to help promote growth opportunities and other things, but I don’t even know if the county does have a website for that. If they do, I’m not aware of it. We have to let people know why Davison County is a good place to do business.

Q: There have been several disputes among property owners over drainage permits issued by county officials that have led to courtroom battles. What role should the county commission play in drainage permits?

A: I think they have the right idea with the drainage board that gives recommendations to the county. If someone doesn’t agree with a drainage permit being issued and wants to fight that, that’s what the courts are for. The court can decide on it if it comes to that.

Q: While you have yet to serve as an elected official on a local government body, how have your past experiences prepared you for a seat on the commission?

A: I’ve run many successful businesses and served on the Mitchell Rural Fire District board. I’m a dedicated farmer, and it’s so important to have agriculture representation on the commission. Davison County is ag-based. We are dealing with ag-related manure permits, drainage permits and all things agriculture. I have experience in all of that. I’ve been to many commission meetings myself as a farmer.

Nathan DeGeest Erik Kaufman / Mitchell Republic

Q: If elected, what are your biggest goals to improve county life as a commissioner?

A: My goals are to develop a better understanding of the processes related to the County Commission, so I can better serve the people. Another goal would be to review all current policies and procedures related to the commission and work collaboratively with them to improve upon and possibly develop new processes where needed that will better serve the county constituents and employees. My goal is that all citizens will be served by the Commission with methods that are proven lawful, equitable, and fair. I will work to be a good steward of Davison County’s monetary resources and make sure they are spent wisely and efficiently.

Q: How would you describe the Davison County Commission’s relationship with the city of Mitchell, and is it important to have a good relationship with city officials?

A: I feel that Davison County and the city of Mitchell are in good standing with each other. I feel it is of utmost importance that the Davison County Commission, Mitchell City Council, the surrounding communities and townships work collaboratively to do what is best for Davison County. When the county commission, city council, and townships work together, it will save our constituents money and other valuable resources.

Q: As parts of Davison County, including roads and bridges, are still recovering from the 2019 flood, how would you assess the current state of county roads and bridges?

A: I feel the roads and bridges that have been repaired are in excellent shape compared to some surrounding counties. I am aware that there are still some areas that need to be repaired. As a voice for the citizens of Davison county, I would welcome a conversation regarding where they feel monies should be allocated when it comes to road and bridge repair. I feel our county has invested well in the equipment needed to maintain our roads. Furthermore, I feel the county will continue to work hard at finishing the repairs from the flood as well as maintaining and using the equipment purchased for road repairs and bridge repairs in the future.

Q: What ideas do you have to position the county to welcome more businesses and developments?

A: I feel we should be looking into all programs and grants available to promote rural economic and agricultural development. I feel we should be researching what other counties in the area are doing to bring development to their counties to see if we can do the same.

Q: There have been several disputes among property owners over drainage permits issued by county officials that have led to courtroom battles. What role should the county commission play in drainage permits?

A: As drainage affects all the ditches, waterways, and bodies of water in Davison County, I believe the commission’s role should continue to oversee that the drainage board collaboratively works with property owners and officials to come up with a solution to best benefit all involved .

Q: While you have yet to serve as an elected official on a local government body, how have your past experiences prepared you for a seat on the commission?

A: I am running in Honor of my late father who taught government for 40-plus years at Plankinton High School, served on the Plankinton City Council several years, and was on the Aurora County Commission when he passed away in 2020. He has discussed with me in depth what serving in local government entails. I also feel that my experience as a teacher for 13 years, coupled with my current position as an insurance claims representative taught me how to effectively educate and communicate with the people to best serve them. Finally, with the flexibility I have in my current profession, I believe I will be able to put in the hard work and amount of time needed to best serve the people of Davison County.

David Epp Erik Kaufman / Mitchell Republic

Q: If elected, what are your biggest goals to improve county life as a commissioner?

A: My goal would be to serve as many of the people as I can for the best interest of the community and growth of the county. I thought we needed a change. My biggest concern is transparency.

Q: How would you describe the Davison County Commission’s relationship with the city of Mitchell, and is it important to have a good relationship with city officials?

A: I feel that the relationship with the city has been a concern for many, many years. I think we need to work more closely with the city, and there seems to be too much friction between them. There needs to be more cooperation between them. It’s important to work together.

Q: As parts of Davison County, including roads and bridges, are still recovering from the 2019 flood, how would you assess the current state of county roads and bridges?

A: They have made some vast improvements considering what they had to deal with. They were going against nature on this thing, and they have been tending to them as well as they can. There are only so many dollars to work with. I think our roads and bridges are in pretty good shape with what we were dealt in 2019.

Q: What ideas do you have to position the county to welcome more businesses and developments?

A: When there is industry coming or looking at Davison County, we need to figure out what they would need to make it work. The big thing there is making sure we have the infrastructure to handle new businesses or industry. We have to have the infrastructure before we can bring in businesses. That’s not easy to do.

Q: There have been several disputes among property owners over drainage permits issued by county officials that have led to courtroom battles. What role should the county commission play in drainage permits?

A: I think the county commission needs to have way more involvement in that process and be able to research it much better.

Q: While you have yet to serve as an elected official on a local government body, how have your past experiences prepared you for a seat on the commission?

A: I’ve spent a lifetime dealing with people as a Mediator between the customer and the supplier at Mueller Lumber. I’ve served on church boards and the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo. I’m retired, and I have the time and background to do the job well.