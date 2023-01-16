Trio of Crusaders Soccer Club teams Capture division Crowns

2023 begins the Crusaders Soccer Club’s 52nd year as the leading local youth soccer club serving San Diego.

It’s Jan. 7-8, the seven Crusaders Soccer Club’s Grassroots 2022 All-Star Teams participated in the annual January Kick Off Soccer Tournament at Ryan Field in Escondido which is Sponsored by the Escondido Soccer Club. A total of 60 teams from throughout San Diego County participated.

Three of our teams won their respective division; Girls 2011/2012 team won their Gold Division coached by Amy Williams and Mike Gooding, our Girls 2013/2014 team won their Gold Division coached by Mike Ginn, Tim Porter and Mike Olson, our Boys 2015/2016 team won their Gold Division coached by Ryan Dooley and Chris Jacobsen. Our second Girls 2011/2012 team came in second in their Bronze division coached by Victor Lopez. Congratulations to each of our participating teams.

The Crusaders Soccer Club Board of Directors wishes to thank all our 2022 Fall Grassroots families, coaches, players and division coordinators for ensuring we had a very successful season, and we look forward to seeing everyone on the soccer field this spring.

Registration for the Crusaders Soccer 2023 Spring Grassroots (Recreational) season is open through Jan. 31 for all boys and girls born between 2009 and 2019. The eight-game season is set to begin on Sunday, March 1 and end on Sunday, April 30, with no games on Easter Sunday. For more information and to register, go to our website at crusaderssoccer.org.

If you are interested in being a Volunteer Coach for our Grassroots (Recreational) program for our 2023 spring season, email Jay Wilson at [email protected] We are also always looking for referees and they are compensated for each game refereed. Email Jay Wilson as well.

Rene Miramontes, the director of coaching for the Crusaders Soccer Club, has announced our Competitive Team Division will be holding tryouts for all interested boys and girls born between 2009 and 2013 on the evenings of Feb. 13, 14 and 15 at the Skunk Hollow field adjacent to the Allied Gardens Recreation Center. Go to crusaderssoccer.org for more information and to register for our competitive team tryouts.

The Crusaders Soccer mission is our commitment to developing life skills in children through the game of soccer, with the aim of forming leaders on and off the field as a way of life.