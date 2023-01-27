Trio Of Cincinnati Bearcats Invited To 2023 NFL Draft Combine

CINCINNATI — The UC football team had a trio of former players receive invitations to the 2023 NFL Draft Combine next month.

Cornerback Arquon Bush, wide receiver Tyler Scott, and linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. all received invitations to the event.

