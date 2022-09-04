Trio of Celtics among HoopsHype’s best NBA players at EuroBasket

While you can’t see NBA basketball early in the month of September all too often outside of the random pandemic-interrupted season, you can see NBA basketball players playing ball, most of which happen to be taking part of late in FIBA ​​competitions like the EuroBasket and AmeriCup competitions.

They are, of course, among if not always the best players on their respective National Teams, and there is no shortage of Boston Celtics alumni among those NBAers taking part in FIBA ​​play around the globe. And according to a recent assessment done by the folks over at HoopsHype, there are a handful of Celtics alumni among the best NBA players at the EuroBasket.

Let’s take a look at which alumni they are — and where they rate in H/H’s estimation.

Shane Larkin (Turkey) – No. 15



(LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

Evan Fournier (France) – No. 9



(Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images)

Dennis Schroder (Germany) – No. 6



(Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)

