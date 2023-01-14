Trio of Blue Devils Called into US Soccer Training

DURHAM – A trio of Duke Women’s soccer standouts have received the call to represent their home country of the United States as Mia Minestrella, Kat Rader and Cameron Roller will take part in the Under-18/Under-19 training camp at the US Soccer National Training Center in Carson, Calif.

A total of 34 players will train with US U-20 WYNT head Coach Tracey Kevins and US U-17 WYNT head Coach Natalia Astrain running the camp with US U-16 WYNT head Coach Patchy Toledo and US U-15 WYNT head Coach Katie Schoepfer serving as assistants.

Rader, a native of Stuart, Fla., is coming off an impressive freshman campaign with the Blue Devils as she ranked tied for second nationally among freshmen with 12 goals, while leading all freshmen nationally in points with 29. She earned TopDrawerSoccer and College Soccer News All-Freshman honors, while garnering ACC Freshman of the Year.

Both Minestrella and Roller will join the Blue Devils this summer ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Of the 34 players called up, 16 are currently playing collegiately, 16 are finishing up their youth club careers and two are playing professionally.

All players in the camp are age-eligible for the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, the host of which has yet to be determined. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2004 are age-eligible for the U-20 WYNT Player Pool. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2005, are age-eligible for the U-19 WYNT Player Pool and players born on or after Jan. 1, 2006, are age-eligible for the U-18 WYNT Player Pool. Twenty-one players in this camp were born in 2004 and 13 were born in 2005.

To stay up to date with Blue Devils Women’s soccer, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “https://news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/DukeWSOC”.

#GoDuke