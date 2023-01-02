Trio of Alabama football stars declare for the 2023 NFL draft

Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., and Jahmyr Gibbs have officially announced their intentions to enter the 2023 NFL draft.

All three players are expected to be first-round picks in April’s draft, with Young and Anderson having the potential to be the top two picks overall.

Each player announced their decision just moments ago via a press conference on the campus of the University of Alabama.

Young, Anderson, and Gibbs each took a turn behind the podium to thank everyone who helped them along the way to accomplish this tremendous goal.

Young is quite possibly the Greatest quarterback in Alabama history and etched his name in Crimson lore after being the first Tide signal caller to win the Heisman Trophy during his 2021 campaign.

Anderson is one of Alabama’s Greatest defensive players of not only the Nick Saban era but of all time. Anderson finished his Tide career with an incredible 34.5 sacks.

Gibbs joined the Tide via the transfer Portal ahead of the 2022 season and instantly made an impact on the Alabama offense. Gibbs totaled over 1,300 yards from scrimmage and was a threat as both a runner and a receiver.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Careers of all three former Alabama stars.

