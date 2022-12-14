Trio Named All-Americans – Stanford University Athletics

Kendall Kipp

Kami Miner

Led by first-team selectionsandthree Cardinal were named All-Americans, the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced today.

The pair marks the fourth time in six seasons under Kevin Hambly , the Montag Family Director of Women’s Volleyball, in which the Cardinal has boasted multiple first-team picks. Junior libero Elena Oglivie was named to the Honorable mention list.

The selections bring Stanford’s total AVCA All-America award count to 110 honors spread over 46 players. It is the second career recognition for Kipp, who earned a second-team nod in 2021. The Cardinal has produced multiple All-Americans in the same season in 17 of the past 18 seasons.

An opposite from Newport Beach, Kipp led Stanford with 4.51 kills per set on .319 hitting. The Pac-12 Player of the Year registered double-digit kills in 31 of 32 matches in 2022. The senior Ranks ninth nationally with 5.37 points per set and 11th nationally in Kills per set. The AVCA Pacific North Region Player of the Year, she was also sixth in the Pac-12 with 0.37 aces per set.

A two-time Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, Kipp hit .300 or better in 19 matches and racked up 20-plus kills on nine occasions. At USC (Nov. 9), she had a career-high 24 kills, including the 1,000th of her career. She matched it with 24 kills on .667 hitting in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against LSU (Dec. 3) and also had 24 kills in the regional final against San Diego (Dec. 10). In the 2022 postseason, Kipp averaged 5.87 kills on .432 hitting, 1.33 digs, 1.07 blocks and 6.47 points per set.

Miner, the Pac-12 Setter of the Year, led the conference and is seventh nationally with 11.42 assists per set. The Redondo Beach native guided the Cardinal offense to a .297 hitting percentage – Tops in the Pac-12 and fifth-best in the nation. The sophomore paced the team with 10 double-doubles on the year.

Miner was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week and the AVCA National Player of the Week after averaging 13.50 assists per set and leading the Cardinal offense to a combined .458 hitting percentage against UCLA and USC in October. Stanford’s .605 team hitting percentage against USC was the second-highest in the NCAA this season, the fifth-highest in Pac-12 history and the highest among Pac-12 opponents in the rally-scoring era (2001-present).

Oglivie, a junior from Honolulu, led the conference with 4.42 digs per set – the ninth-best average in a single season in program history. A three-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week, she registered double-digit digs in 30 consecutive matches. The Pac-12 Libero of the Year tallied 20-plus digs on eight occasions and helped the Cardinal to a Pac-12-best .202 opponent hitting percentage. Against Arizona on Nov. 19, she became the 19th player in program history to register 1,000 career digs, and had a career-high 28 versus Oregon State (Nov. 23) to help clinch the program’s 20th Pac-12 title.

Stanford made its 41stSt NCAA Tournament appearance in 2022, reaching its 16thth regional final since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1998. The Cardinal finished the year 27-5 overall and won its 23rd conference Championship with a 19-1 record in the Pac-12.