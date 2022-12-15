Trinity’s (Whitesville) Hernandez to continue basketball career at Ave Maria University

The Raiders very own point guard has taken the next step into his athletic and academic future, as senior Nathan Hernandez signed to play college basketball at Ave Maria University in Florida.

The senior leader for Trinity (Whitesville) is coming off a strong junior season in which he posted 10.9 ppg, going for 34.3% shooting from the field and 33.3% shooting from deep. The Raiders are 4-1 to start this season, with Hernandez averaging 13.8 ppg on 43.9% shooting from the field and 45% shooting from beyond the arc.

Hernandez said there is a sense of relief and excitement to know that he has made his decision official, now being able to have the opportunity to focus on this high school season and help his team accomplish their goals. But he is more than excited to join Ave Maria University in the future, noting that it was the best chance for him to play the game he loves and continue his Catholic education that his parents blessed him with.

“I want to continue to grow in my faith and strive to achieve the goals I have,” Hernandez said. “I believe Ave Maria is a good fit for me. The program at Ave Maria is a very positive atmosphere, where I would be able to grow in playing the game I love. The coaches were very welcoming and had high expectations. I look forward to being a part of this basketball program and the culture that exists.”

On top of the school and the basketball program itself, Hernandez said that the campus was beautiful and that he’s looking forward to studying accounting or finance in the Sunshine state.

“With the school being in Florida there are palm trees on campus and it is a nice place to be spending the next four years,” Hernandez said. “The atmosphere in the community of Ave Maria is very family oriented and seems to be a great place.”

Hernandez said that he’s excited to take the next step at Ave Maria University, but knows that he will miss the camaraderie and the connections he’s built with players, coaches and the community of Trinity alike.

“We have made so many memories that I will cherish forever,” Hernandez said. “What I will miss most about Trinity High School is the relationships that I have with the people in the community. We receive so much community support which is greatly appreciated. The students and Faculty at Trinity are a family and it has been a great place to learn over the last four years.”

But before he heads to Florida to compete at the Collegiate level, he’s got a senior season that continues with a home matchup against Webster County at 7:30 pm on Friday.