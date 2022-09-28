TRINITY VALLEY DEFEATS BLINN VOLLEYBALL IN FIVE SETS

The 14th-ranked Blinn College volleyball team dropped a five-set Region XIV thriller to No. 8 Trinity Valley Community College is Tuesday in Athens, Texas.

Following the 25-19, 19-25, 25-19, 24-26, 15-11 setback, the Buccaneers are now 23-6 overall and 4-4 in their region.

“We played hard against a really good team,” Blinn head Coach Terry Gamble said. “I’m proud of our effort.”

Sophomore hitter Kierslynn Wright paced the Buccaneers with a robust 25 kills, pushing her NJCAA Division I-leading total to 416. Freshman hitter LaNeah Lara added 11, giving her 330 on the year and keeping her in third nationally. Freshmen Do’Yah Cosie and Taylor Glendening tacked on nine and six kills, respectively.

Freshman setter Darby Nash played well with 45 set assists. Sophomore libero Ellie Turner along with Glendening had two aces apiece at the service line.

Turner paced the Bucs with 37 digs, giving her 651 on the season as she continues to lead Division I in defense. Freshman libero Emily Hardee had 22 digs, Wright had 17, freshman Kaylen Kruse posted 15, and Nash finished with 13.

Blinn continues its season with a region home match against Wharton County Junior College at 6 pm on Friday, Sept. 30 at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas.

Story by Joe Alberico, Blinn College Sports Information