Trinity shuts out Manual to make regional championship

For the first time in seven years, Trinity’s boys soccer team is one win away from making the state tournament. Led by senior goalie Tee Hunt, the Shamrocks held off Manual 1-0 Tuesday night in the Seventh Region seminal at Eastern High School.

With the win, Trinity Advances to Thursday’s regional final at Eastern. The Shamrocks will face No. 1 St. Xavier at 7 p.m.

Here’s how the Shamrocks’ win unfolded Tuesday night:

7th Region semis:Miles McMillen calls game, St. X boys soccer makes 7th Region Championship

What it means

The last time Trinity met St. Xavier, the Tigers beat the Shamrocks 2-0 at home. Trinity was without one of its most important pieces in Jack Travis and was in the middle of a four-game slump.

Times have changed.

Trinity is back healthy and playing some of its best soccer. The Shamrocks have won five-straight games and only allowed one goal during that span. Travis is back in the lineup, and the Shamrocks seem eager for a rematch with their archrival.

Key moment

Trinity shuts out Manual to make regional championship

Trinity and Manual have two of the best defenses in the state, and that was evident in the final score. Trinity’s go-ahead goal came late in the first half thanks to sophomore Grayson Travis. They found a small opening through the Crimsons’ defense and fired through it with a goal with 12:41 left in the first half.

By the numbers

Trinity goalkeeper Tee Hunt has been an Anchor for the Shamrocks’ defense this season, but the senior’s been even better in the playoffs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button