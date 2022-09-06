Trinity Rodman Is The Highest Paid National Women Soccer League Player – VIBE.com

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA Veteran Dennis Rodman, is a force to be reckoned with in the soccer world.

The 19-year-old recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Washington Spirits, worth $1.1 million, Sportico reports—making her the highest-paid player within the National Women’s Soccer League. She will make an estimated $281,000 annually.

For context, Rodman joined the league in 2021 with a base salary of $42,000 plus housing and bonuses on a three-year deal and was the youngest player to be drafted. After a breakout season where she started 22 of 25 games, Rodman was awarded Rookie of the Year by NWSL, along with US Soccer’s Young Player of the Year. She was also the only member of her team gifted the chance to attend the US Women’s National Team training camp and was recently Nominated for the 2022 Ballon d’Or, the top-tier Distinction for soccer players across the globe.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

“We’re incredibly excited to have Trin as a part of the Spirit family for at least the next three seasons,” Spirit Coach Kris Ward said in a statement. “She has a truly special career ahead of her and makes us a better club on all fronts.”

USWNT Coach Vlatko Andonovski added, “She was one of the most exciting players in the league this past season, and she proved that she can be impactful at the professional level in NWSL.”