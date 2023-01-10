Trinity hosts day-long MLK Day basketball tourney

Each season, there are plenty of high school basketball events that take place on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

But the girls event Trinity High School hosts on Jan. 16 is unique. All 14 participating teams are coached by African Americans, something that Organizer and Trinity Coach Kim Coleman purposely had in mind.

“I wanted to create a safe space for Black coaches where they can be highlighted,” she said. “I’ve never seen anything for us to display all the work we put into our programs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button