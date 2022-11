The Hartford Athletic announced Wednesday that Trinity Health Stadium will continue to host the CIAC state boys and girls soccer championship games through the 2024 season. It is a two-year extension.

Formerly Dillon Stadium, Trinity Health Stadium Hosted all eight CIAC Championship soccer games to conclude the 2021 season. This year’s state Finals will be held Nov.19-20.

“The CIAC has been a wonderful partner and we are thrilled to be able to make Trinity Health Stadium the home of the Boys and Girls Soccer State Championships for the next three seasons,” John Ponziani, the vice president of marketing and communications for Hartford Athletic , said in a release. “Much like Mohegan Sun Arena for basketball, we are very excited to have Trinity Health Stadium be synonymous with Championship soccer. We cannot wait to see the state’s top teams take the field in just a few weeks.” Trinity Health Stadium Hosted four state soccer Finals in 2019. “Trinity Health Stadium and the Hartford Athletic staff provide CIAC student-athletes with a first-class soccer experience,” said CIAC executive director Glenn Lungarini in a statement. “The CIAC has focused on bringing its Championship games to premier professional and Collegiate Athletic facilities.