Trinity Forest named to host two US Golf Association Championships

The US Junior Amateur Championship, which has been won by six Dallas-area players, is coming to North Texas for the second time. The US Golf Association announced Wednesday that Trinity Forest Golf Club will host the tournament July 21-26, 2025.

The USGA also announced that Trinity Forest will host the 2031 US Girls’ Junior Championship.

“The club and our membership are thrilled to welcome the USGA to Trinity Forest,” Jonas Woods, co-founder of Trinity Forest, said in a statement. “Hosting these prestigious Amateur Championships is an exciting next step in our efforts to support the growth of youth golf and enhance the game in the Dallas area. We look forward to showcasing the top junior Golfers as they take on Coore & Crenshaw’s fun design.”

The last time the Junior Amateur, for boys 18 and under, was held in the area was 1972 at Brookhaven Country Club in Farmers Branch. The US Girls’ Junior was held at Fort Worth’s Mira Vista Country Club in 2004. The most recent USGA Championship in North Texas was the 2021 Women’s Amateur Four-Ball. The 2008 Senior Amateur at Fort Worth’s Shady Oaks CC was the most recent individual USGA championship.

Trinity Forest, designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw opened for play in 2016. It Hosted the AT&T Byron Nelson in 2018 and 2019 and is the home to SMU’s golf teams and First Tee Dallas.

The 2025 US Junior Amateur will be the 33rd USGA Championship held in Texas. It has previously held three US Junior Amateurs and two US Girls’ Juniors.

USGA Championships in North Texas

Course Championships Hosted Brookhaven CC, Dallas 1969 Girls’ Junior, 1972 Junior Amateur Colonial CC, Fort Worth 1941 US Open, 1991 Women’s Open Brook Hollow GC, Dallas 1987 Mid-Amateur Cedar Crest GC, Dallas 1954 Amateur Public Links Dallas Athletic Club 1997 Mid-Amateur Las Colinas CC, Irving 1969 Women’s Amateur Maridoe GC, Carrollton 2021 Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Mira Vista GC, Fort Worth 2004 Girls’ Junior Northwood Club, Dallas 1952 Open Ridglea CC, Fort Worth 1969 Senior Women’s Amateur Shady Oaks CC, Fort Worth 2008 Senior Amateur Tenison Park GC, Dallas 1968 Amateur Public Links

Dallas-area US Junior Champions

From 1999-2017, Dallas-area boys won the US Junior seven times, including twice by Jordan Spieth.

Year won Golfer 1999 Hunter Mahan 2000 Matthew Rosenfeld 2009 Jordan Spieth 2011 Jordan Spieth 2013 Scottie Scheffler 2014 Will Zalatoris 2017 Noah Goodwin

