Trinity Christian ready to open soccer season

The Trinity Christian Lions soccer team is ready to open its 2023 season with a new head coach.

The Mike Townson era embarked this week, but the team got a head start on Friday in a scrimmage game against Holy Innocents.

The Lions are coming off a five-win season last year with an exit in the playoffs’ first round with a loss against Landmark Christian.

Coach Townson said, “This year’s team will be year one of a three-year process. Our goal this year is to learn how to play together as a unit, control our effort and contend for a playoff spot. That is the Philosophy for varsity , junior varsity and middle school programs.”

The Lions are led by GACA 2023 Preseason All-State Player Dylan Depriest.

Coach Townson shared, “I’ve been a head Coach for 21 years, and he is one of the best, if not the best, Captain I’ve had the Pleasure of coaching. We will need his leadership in this first stage of building a program.”

Region-wise, the Lions have a challenge. Georgia Class 4A soccer is one of the best in the state, and our region (4-4A) is loaded. Every match will be a battle to secure a playoff spot.

Building a proven soccer program is a process that Coach Townson is familiar with. He continued, “I focus on building a solid middle school program first, and we did that this year. We have 20 players in middle school that play multiple sports and club soccer year-round.”

“After that, you teach them to play hard for 80 minutes and learn to be mentally tough,” Coach Towson concluded.

Preseason standouts include sophomore Attacker Colin Mudge, Noah Schloegal and freshman striker Jackson Upshaw.

The Lions’ opener on Monday against Pike County was a casualty of the rain, but they will play on Friday at Fellowship Christian.

The Trinity Christian Lady Lions, under the leadership of Head Coach Lance Duncan, also played a scrimmage on Friday night. They won 12 games last season and also made the jump to the Talented region 4-4A this season.

It is a young roster this year for the Lady Lions. There is only one senior on Coach Duncan’s team this season, Captain Olivia Osse.

The Lady Lions play Thursday afternoon against Spaulding County at Griffin High School.