Trinity Biotech/Greater Chautauqua FCU Takes Small Division Volleyball | News, Sports, Jobs

In Monday’s YMCA Battle of the Businesses’ action, the Small Division teams competed in volleyball while the Large Division battled in the curling event.

In Small Division volleyball at the Jamestown YMCA, Trinity Biotech/Greater Chautauqua Federal Credit Union defeated Jamestown Bar Association/City Court while newcomer Jamestown Macadam Inc. went home in third place. Kelly Haaksma and Brad Johnson were the top players for Trinity Biotech/GCFCU.

SKF Aeroengine’s foursome of Dan Leake, Joe Miller, Joe Sienicki and Jason Vasquez claimed the first-place curling spot for the Large Division at the Northwest Arena. They beat second-place finisher Falconer Central Schools with a final score of 27-25. Jamestown BPU took third place.

Cummins and Frewsburg Central School with a tie score of 535 remain the Battle leaders in the Large Division while JBA remains the Small Division title holder with 375 points.

Today’s Battle events are the Small Division curling event at Northwest Arena at 6 pm and the Large Division roller skating relay at the Lakewood YMCA starting at 6 pm

The Battle of the Businesses is Sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York, Greater Chautauqua Federal Credit Union and Eventz by Scott.

Large Division

Cummins 535

Frewsburg Central School 535

Jamestown BPU 495

Falconer Central Schools 480

The Resource Center 470

Bush Furniture 460

Chautauqua County Government 415

SKF Aeroengine 365

TitanX Engine Cooling Inc. 350

UPMC Chautauqua 320

Small Division

Jamestown Bar Association v. City Court 375

Matco Tools 365

Southern Tier Brewing/Distilling Company 345

Trinity Biotech/Greater Chautauqua Federal Credit Union 330

Rand Precision Machining 325

GA Family Services at Lutheran 295

Rehabilitation Specialists/CES 275

Jamestown Macadam Inc. 265