Trinity Beth named girls state golf Champion | Sports
Several girls from the First Region finished the 2022 high school golf season with high marks over the weekend in the 2022 KHSAA Girls State Golf Championship. Just three days after the boys state championship took place at Bowling Green Country Club, the girls took to the same course for a chance at a state and individual championship title.
Marshall County’s Trinity Beth was crowned the individual state Champion with a combined two-day score of 1-under-par (72-71/143). She started off the second day of play on a hot streak, making birdies on three of her first four holes and ended the round with a final two birdies to clinch the win.
.