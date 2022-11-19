Trinity Art Collective hosts their second-ever art market – Trinitonian

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Center for the Sciences and Innovation (CSI) Breezeway was filled with canopies and tables where Trinity students sold and showcased their art. The fall art market, Hosted by the Trinity Art Collective (TAC) and the Student Programming Board (SPB) presented the varying talents of the Trinity community, from crochet to live music.

“With how busy it is being a college student, you don’t get many easy opportunities to share your work as an artist. It’s difficult to prepare your art and find places with enough foot traffic to sell your work,” Jacob Iverson, junior art and communication double-major and president of TAC, said.

The first Trinity art market took place last semester, making this event the second one held in Trinity history. The idea of ​​an art market started with TAC, with the purpose of sharing student talent. “There are so many people who create here, and the art market is a wonderful way to give Trinity students the platform to showcase and sell their work,” Iverson said.

The fall art market displayed a range of artists who sold handmade clothing, jewelry and paintings. In addition to those selling their art, there was also live music played by student bands and singer-songwriters performing song covers or their own music.

Dylan Hoffman, a first-year planning to major in marketing with a minor in theater, is a singer-songwriter who performed at the art market. Hoffman viewed the market as a way to showcase her talents to her friends on campus. “I do a lot of music on the side not related to school, so I want to perform at the art market to combine my school self with my creative self,” Hoffman said.

The art market is also an opportunity for student artists to try new things. Alejo Peña-Soto, a sophomore double-majoring in art and global Latinx studies, specializes in linoleum block prints. “I participated in the art market last semester and it’s a great opportunity for people to experiment with their art or try vending,” Soto said.

Planning the art market also came with some challenges. The market itself had to be rescheduled to Nov. 16 due to forecasted thunderstorms in the area, but TAC and SPB made it a priority to ensure the art market occurred. “We scrambled together to see what we could do … and we had a few more performers and vendors who were able to come due to the extended time,” Iverson said.

Trinity also offers opportunities for student artists to present their skills year-round. The Jim and Janet Dicke art building is a hub for all types of student artists on campus. It houses the Michael and Noémi Art Gallery as well as the Ruth Taylor recital hall, so it serves as the primary space where student art is displayed.

With art studios and fine arts classrooms concentrated in Dicke-Smith, it can feel as if the fine arts scene at Trinity exists in one space. The art market is a chance to amplify its presence on campus. Marina Oquendo, first-year Biology major, enjoys the intersection of student art and academics. “It builds community within other people. I love seeing what other people are doing here on campus,” Oquendo said.

Among the vendors and live performances were students who came to support their peers or friends.

“It’s fun. I’m really enjoying it. I like seeing all the people and what they’re making and selling. … I think it [student art] is important and it should be present,” Carey Jedow, junior Biology major, said.

The art market was overall a success for TAC. “The student body has given the art market the value it has, and we hope to make the art market a tradition at Trinity. … My expectations have been blown away,” Iverson said.