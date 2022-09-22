Trinidad Arts Night | Trinidad Art Nights

Venues through town will feature a variety of art and music; activities include a skate park, games and face painting. At the end of the evening, Westhaven Center for the Arts presents a jazz night from 8 to 10 pm with RLA and Nicholas Dominic Talvola on trumpet. Dance floor/refreshments available (sliding scale $5-$20). Masks strongly recommended. The Eatery 5 pm pop-up event features complimentary wine tasting by Northstory Wines with smoked fish boards available. For info, call (707) 834-2479. Presented by Forbes and Associates, and Hosted by Westhaven Center for the Arts. Info at trinidadarts.com.

FORBES AND ASSOCIATES – SARAH CORLISS 343 Main St. Matthew Dodge, sculpted photographs.

THE LIGHTHOUSE GRILL 355 Main St.

Antoinette “Toni” Magyar, Acrylic on canvas. Susan Mayclin Stephenson and Jeff Stanley, prints, note cards and books.

SAUNDERS PLAZA EAST (parking lot by Murphy’s Market)

Music by Barking Dogma. Face painting by Jade Bamboo.

HEADIES PIZZA AND POUR 359 Main St. “What did we learn from the pachyderm?” Matt Brody, Acrylic paintings.

TRINIDAD MUSEUM and NATIVE GARDEN 400 Janis Court Five rooms of art, culture, history and natural history; native plant garden open for strollers; music by Howdy Emerson and JD Jeffries.

TRINIDAD SCHOOL PARKING LOT 300 Trinity St. Skate park/games.

TRINIDAD CIVIC CLUB 409 Trinity St. (event information station). Crucifix collection display/sale; jewelry, Lighthouse memorabilia and more; sweets for sale by Rabia O’Loren, benefits Doctors Without Borders; hot beverage sales benefit the Memorial Lighthouse Fund.

TRINIDAD TOWN HALL 409 Trinity St. Memorial Lighthouse Benefit Art Show featuring original art, prints and photography; meet artist Sol Hoyos and enjoy her exhibit of macrame art; Westhaven Center for the Arts Jazz Night, 8 to 10 pm, featuring The RLA Trio with Nicolas Dominic Talvola, trumpet ($5-20 sliding scale).

TRINIDAD ART CENTER 426 Trinity St. Gary Bloomfield, wildlife art, Birds and animals; Susan Mayclin Stephenson, paintings.

TRINIDAD ART GALLERY 490 Trinity St. Reception for Featured artists Andrew Forsell, jewelry, and Annie Reid, paintings. The gallery will offer snacks.

EATERY 607 Parker Road. Carlene Cogliati, Driftwood and Acrylic artwork; wine tasting at 5 pm with Pat Knittle from Northstory Wines. The Eatery will be offering its wines for take-away, by the glass and bottle along with smoked fish boards.

MOONSTONE CROSSING 529 Trinity St. Kenneth Fletcher, oil, charcoal, pastel and mixed media.