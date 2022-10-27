Trinidad Arts Night | Trinidad Art Nights

During this special bonus October costumed edition of Trinidad Arts Night, find opportunities for dance, art, food and music, including a Halloween themed “Dance Inferno” at Trinidad Town Hall with DJ Kev, face painting by Jade Empyrion, a Civic Club themed pop -up sale and Casandra Kelly’s Catering. The Eatery showcases Gyppo Mill Brewing with fish boards and oysters, and artist Toad. Artists Mara Friedman and Donvieve Udell will be Featured at Trinidad Art Gallery. Info at trinidadartnight.com.

TRINIDAD TOWN HALL 409 Trinity St. 2-9 pm The Civic Club Pop-Up Shop will be open featuring costumes, accessories, decor and more. (Also open Sunday, 9 am – 3 pm); 5-8 pm Casandra Kelly Catering, with panini sandwiches, homemade donuts and more; 6-9 pm Face painting by Jade Empyrion; 6-9 pm Dance Inferno, a Halloween-themed dance. Westhaven Center for the Arts invites you to boogie to the spooky sounds of DJ Kev. A costumed opportunity with a wooden dance floor. $5 entry, 12 and under free with paid adult. (First 25 kids receive $1 food voucher.) Drinks available.

TRINIDAD ART GALLERY 490 Trinity St. 10 am-8 pm, with Featured artists Mara Friedman, painter, and Donvieve Udell, mask maker. Please consider bringing a donation of food for a Dia Halloween/Dia de Los Muertos altar. Donations go to Food for People, a food bank in Eureka. (The reception for Mara and Donvieve is Sunday, Oct. 30 from noon-2 pm)

THE EATERY 607 Parker Road. 5-8 pm, showcases Gyppo Mill Brewing with a tasting under the blue tent and smoked fish boards or oysters. Featured artist is Toad.