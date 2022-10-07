Trick/Foley Lead Women’s Soccer past Arcadia; Earn Fourth Straight Win
Center Valley, PA (October 5, 2022) – Seniors Allie Trick and Meghan Foley scored both goals leading the DeSales University Women’s soccer team past Arcadia University, 2-1, in MAC Freedom action on Thursday afternoon.
The Basics
- Final Score: DeSales – 2, Arcadia – 1
- Records: DeSales (7-2-2, 2-0 MAC Freedom); Arcadia (4-6-2, 0-2 MAC Freedom)
- The win was DSU’s fifth straight over the Knights moving the Bulldogs to 11-5 all-time vs. Arcadia.
- DeSales has now won four straight and are unbeaten in its last five games.
How it Happened
- Arcadia was the first on the board on Thursday as Caroline Weirich broke free for a 1-v-1 with the Bulldog keeper to give the visitors a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute.
- Trick tied the game up in the 31st minute, firing a shot off a throw-in from about 20 yards out that took a weird bounce in front of the Arcadia keeper and went into the net.
- The game remained tied into the 60th minute when Trick broke free on the right side and slotted a pass over to a wide open Foley who collected himself and scored in the upper left corner to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead and ultimately the win.
Top Bulldog Performers
- Trick scored her fourth of the season and Foley her team-leading sixth of the year.
- First-year Sarah Janukowicz earned an assist on Trick’s goal.
- Junior Hannah Pacheco made two saves in between the pipes.
For the Foes
- Amanda Thaler had an assist on Weirich’s goal.
- Abigail Fuchs and Amelia Orr combined to make four saves in goal.
Inside the Box Score
- Arcadia out-shot DeSales, 18-14, but the Bulldogs had a 6-3 advantage in shots on goal.
- The Knights had a slim 8-6 advantage in corner kicks.
Up Next
- The Bulldogs have a quick turnaround hosting Misericordia University in MAC Freedom action on Saturday beginning at Noon.