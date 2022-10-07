Trick/Foley Lead Women’s Soccer past Arcadia; Earn Fourth Straight Win

Next Game: Misericordia University 10/8/2022 | 12:00 p.m October 08 (Sat) / 12:00 p.m Misericordia University History

Center Valley, PA (October 5, 2022) – Seniors Allie Trick and Meghan Foley scored both goals leading the DeSales University Women’s soccer team past Arcadia University, 2-1, in MAC Freedom action on Thursday afternoon.

The Basics

Final Score: DeSales – 2, Arcadia – 1

DeSales – 2, Arcadia – 1 Records: DeSales (7-2-2, 2-0 MAC Freedom); Arcadia (4-6-2, 0-2 MAC Freedom)

DeSales (7-2-2, 2-0 MAC Freedom); Arcadia (4-6-2, 0-2 MAC Freedom) The win was DSU’s fifth straight over the Knights moving the Bulldogs to 11-5 all-time vs. Arcadia.

DeSales has now won four straight and are unbeaten in its last five games.

How it Happened

Arcadia was the first on the board on Thursday as Caroline Weirich broke free for a 1-v-1 with the Bulldog keeper to give the visitors a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute.

Trick tied the game up in the 31st minute, firing a shot off a throw-in from about 20 yards out that took a weird bounce in front of the Arcadia keeper and went into the net.

The game remained tied into the 60th minute when Trick broke free on the right side and slotted a pass over to a wide open Foley who collected himself and scored in the upper left corner to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead and ultimately the win.

Top Bulldog Performers

Trick scored her fourth of the season and Foley her team-leading sixth of the year.

First-year Sarah Janukowicz earned an assist on Trick’s goal.

earned an assist on Trick’s goal. Junior Hannah Pacheco made two saves in between the pipes.

For the Foes

Amanda Thaler had an assist on Weirich’s goal.

Abigail Fuchs and Amelia Orr combined to make four saves in goal.

Inside the Box Score

Arcadia out-shot DeSales, 18-14, but the Bulldogs had a 6-3 advantage in shots on goal.

The Knights had a slim 8-6 advantage in corner kicks.

Up Next