TRIC take part in Inaugural Four Clubs One Goal tournament as four Merseyside Clubs come together – News

Tranmere Rovers in the Community took a Year 7 team from Woodchurch High School to the Inaugural Four Clubs One Goal football tournament at Marine FC on Friday 14th October, as teams from Liverpool FC, Everton FC, and Marine FC all came together to play in the tournament.

In a new initiative to reduce crime, in partnership with Crimestoppers, TRIC came together with Everton in the Community, the LFC Foundation, and Marine in the Community to use the power and reach of football to change communities and help stop exploitation, abuse, and violence.

The children took part in workshops with Knifesavers to manage time-critical bleeding as well as hearing a talk from Crimestoppers, alongside the football in which TRIC’s Woodchurch High School side placed third in both the boys’ and girls’ categories.

Everton Legend Ian Snodin and Marine chairman Paul Leary alongside a Crimestoppers official were on hand to give out the medals to all of the children who took part.

Tom Rowlands, Project Manager at TRIC, has been working on violence reduction programs in local schools in recent months, and spoke of the success of the tournament and the importance of the four Merseyside Clubs coming together for it.

“The message we want to put out is to warn young people about the dangers of getting involved in Gangs and criminality across Merseyside, and what better way than putting on a tournament where all the four Clubs come together for a worthy cause.”