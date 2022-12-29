Tributes Pour In For Late Soccer Star Pelé

The Universally recognized Greatest soccer player of all-time, Pelepassed away today at age 82, following a battle with colon cancer.

Named the Greatest footballer ever by FIFA (the sport’s governing body) and co-winner of their Player of the Century award (with Argentina’s Diego Maradona), Pelé set a world record for most goals scored, including exhibitions, with 1,363.

A inspiração eo amor marked the day of Rei Pelé, who died today. Amor, amor e amor, para semper.

Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever. pic.twitter.com/CP9syIdL3i — Pelé (@Pele) December 29, 2022

The Brazilian redefined the word “legend” in his native country, dominating the soccer pitch and gaining worldwide fame. At 17-years old, Pelé helped lift Brazil to their first ever World Cup Championship in 1958, as he scored six goals in the tournament, including two in the final. They helped make Brazil a consistent champion, earning the national team two more World Cup titles — in 1962 and 1970, respectively.

He played his club football with Santos from 1956-1974, and then later with the New York Cosmos from 1975-1977, during which he became a Sensation in the United States.

Numerous players and teams have posted tributes to the soccer star, as seen below, and we will add more incoming tributes throughout the day.

Rest in peace idol. Pele was one of my biggest inspirations to play football man. I used to study his goals on Betamax (yes my dad had one) and he was the innovator of many of the skills we see today. His Legacy will live on forever. Thank you King Pele. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gZIlINyyeK — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) December 29, 2022

FC Bayern joins the footballing world in mourning the loss of one of the all-time greats, Pelé, who has passed away at the age of 82. He will never be Forgotten 🕊 pic.twitter.com/btNVQb9E4j — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) December 29, 2022

🚨LEIA: Cristiano Ronaldo also pays homage to Pelé on Instagram: “Jamais será escusiido ea sua memória perdurará para semper em cada um de nós amantes de futebol. Descansa em paz, Rei”. pic.twitter.com/IsedsES3ol — CHOQUEI (@choquei) December 29, 2022