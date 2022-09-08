Tribune’s top lists for fall 2022 arts and entertainment

In Chicago, autumn marks the beginning of the cultural year. In the next few weeks, we have opening nights at the Lyric and the Symphony and subscription seasons launching at Chicago’s theaters and dance companies.

Not to mention, there’s a whole new season of movies and TV. From the writers, columnists and critics of A+E, here are all of the Tribune’s fall 2022 guides for arts and entertainment. From our picks, what are yours?

From left: John Slattery and Christine Baranski in Season 6 of “The Good Fight.” (Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+)

Tribune critic Nina Metz gives us a look at what’s on tap for the fall TV season, including a surprising number of legal dramas like the returning show “The Good Fight,” new show “Reasonable Doubt” and Canadian production “Family Law.”

Letitia Wright in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” (AP)

There is plenty of promise in this fall’s lineup of new movie releases, writes Tribune critic Michael Phillips. He Highlights 15 Films to Consider, including Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam” and the Julia Roberts/George Clooney rom-com “Ticket to Paradise.”

Mariah Lyttle plays Lorrell, Breyannah Tillman is Effie and Taylor Marie Daniel plays Deena in “Dreamgirls,” Paramount Theatre’s 2022-23 Broadway Series opener. (Amy Nelson)

While the number of theater shows in Chicago hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels, Tribune critic Chris Jones writes that there are still some appealing offerings of all stripes coming this fall. He’s selected 10 shows that have particular promise, all with Chicago origins and involving Chicago artists.

Jo Koy in the new Universal Pictures movie “Easter Sunday.”

(Ed Araquel/Universal Pictures/AP)

Editor Doug George takes on the heavy task of picking just 10 Comedy shows for fall. His selections focus on stand-up, so don’t expect to see legendary Chicago Improv and sketch spots on this list.

Trombone player Steve Berry at the Englewood Jazz Festival at Hamilton Park in 2013. The free music festival runs Sept. 14-17 this year. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune)

As we approach the most bustling fall season for jazz since 2019, Writer Hannah Edgar selects some standout events, including lots of festivals and a celebration of jazz icon Louis Armstrong.

Mary J. Blige performs at the Essence Festival on July 6, 2019, in New Orleans. (Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Writer Bob Gendron notes that this fall, Chicago will see one of the most remarkable stretches of live shows in recent memory. Shows include performances by legends, contemporaries and newcomers at venues large and small.

