TribLive HSSN WPIAL football rankings: Week ending Oct. 2, 2022

Saturday, October 1, 2022 | 5:31 PM

Steel Valley remained on top of the Trib HSSN WPIAL Class 2A rankings.

WPIAL football rankings

Class 6A

Team, WL, Last

1. North Allegheny, 5-1, 1

2. Seneca Valley, 4-2, 3

3. Mt. Lebanon, 2-4, 4

4. Central Catholic, 3-3, 5

5. Canon-McMillan, 2-4, 2

Class 5A

Team, WL, Last

1. Upper St. Clair, 6-0, 1st

2. Bethel Park, 5-1, 2

3. Gateway, 5-1, 4

4. Pine-Richland, 3-3, NR

5. Penn-Trafford, 4-2, 5

Out: Hempfield (5-1, 3)

Class 4A

Team, WL, Last

1. Aliquippa, 5-0, 1

2. McKeesport, 6-0, 2

3. Central Valley, 6-0, 3

4. Highlands, 6-0, 5

5. West Allegheny, 5-1, NO

Out: Thomas Jefferson (3-3, 4)

Class 3A

Team, WL, Last

1. Elizabeth Forward, 6-0, 1

2. Avonworth, 5-1, 2

3. Belle Vernon, 3-2, 3

4. Freeport, 5-1, 4

5. East Allegheny, 5-1, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

Team, WL, Last

1. Steel Valley, 5-0, 1st

2. Beaver Falls, 5-1, 2

3. Serra Catholic, 5-1, 3

4. Washington, 5-1, 4

5. Sto-Rox, 3-2, 5

Out: none

Class A

Team, WL, Last

1. Bishop Canevin, 5-1, 1

2. OLSH, 6-0, 2

3. South Side, 5-0, 4

4. Laurel, 4-1, NO

5. Leechburg, 4-2, 5

Out: Clairton (2-4, 3)

