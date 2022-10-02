TribLive HSSN WPIAL football rankings: Week ending Oct. 2, 2022
Saturday, October 1, 2022 | 5:31 PM
WPIAL football rankings
Class 6A
Team, WL, Last
1. North Allegheny, 5-1, 1
2. Seneca Valley, 4-2, 3
3. Mt. Lebanon, 2-4, 4
4. Central Catholic, 3-3, 5
5. Canon-McMillan, 2-4, 2
Class 5A
Team, WL, Last
1. Upper St. Clair, 6-0, 1st
2. Bethel Park, 5-1, 2
3. Gateway, 5-1, 4
4. Pine-Richland, 3-3, NR
5. Penn-Trafford, 4-2, 5
Out: Hempfield (5-1, 3)
Class 4A
Team, WL, Last
1. Aliquippa, 5-0, 1
2. McKeesport, 6-0, 2
3. Central Valley, 6-0, 3
4. Highlands, 6-0, 5
5. West Allegheny, 5-1, NO
Out: Thomas Jefferson (3-3, 4)
Class 3A
Team, WL, Last
1. Elizabeth Forward, 6-0, 1
2. Avonworth, 5-1, 2
3. Belle Vernon, 3-2, 3
4. Freeport, 5-1, 4
5. East Allegheny, 5-1, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
Team, WL, Last
1. Steel Valley, 5-0, 1st
2. Beaver Falls, 5-1, 2
3. Serra Catholic, 5-1, 3
4. Washington, 5-1, 4
5. Sto-Rox, 3-2, 5
Out: none
Class A
Team, WL, Last
1. Bishop Canevin, 5-1, 1
2. OLSH, 6-0, 2
3. South Side, 5-0, 4
4. Laurel, 4-1, NO
5. Leechburg, 4-2, 5
Out: Clairton (2-4, 3)
