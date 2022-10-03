Trib HSSN WPIAL soccer rankings: Week ending Oct. 2, 2022
By:
Sunday, October 2, 2022 | 3:24 PM
Tribune-Review soccer rankings
Boys
Class 4A
Rank, school, record, previous
1. Seneca Valley, 11-0-1, 1st
2. Fox Chapel, 7-2-2, 3
3. Pine-Richland, 8-2-1 2
4. Peters Township, 10-1, 4
5. Butler, 8-3-2, NO
Out: North Allegheny, 7-5-1, 5
Class 3A
1. Moon, 10-0-1, 2
2. Plum, 11-1-1, 1
3. Kiski Area, 10-2, 3
4. Franklin Regional, 9-3, 5
5. Thomas Jefferson, 11-2, 4
Out: None
Class 2A
1. Quaker Valley, 10-2, 1st
2. South Park, 13-0, 2
3. Deer Lakes, 11-2, 3
4. Shady Side Academy, 9-1, 4
5. East Allegheny, 8-2, 5
Out: None
Class A
1. Winchester Thurston, 9-1-1, 1
2. Sewickley Academy, 11-0, 2nd
3. Greensburg Central Catholic, 11-1, 3
4. Eden Christian, 8-2, 4
5. Charleroi, 9-1, 5
Out: None
…
Girls
Class 4A
1. North Allegheny, 12-1, 1st
2. Seneca Valley, 8-0-2, 3
3. Mt. Lebanon, 10-1-1, 4
4. Peters Township, 7-1-2, 2
5. Bethel Park, 8-2, 5
Out: None
Class 3A
1. Mars, 9-0, 1
2. Plum, 10-0, 2
3. Moon, 11-0, 3
4. Elizabeth Forward 10-1, 4
5. Thomas Jefferson, 10-2, 5
Out: None
Class 2A
1. Mt. Pleasant, 10-0, 2nd
2. North Catholic, 8-1, 4
3. Avonworth, 10-2, 1
4. Burrell, 8-2-2, NO
5. South Park, 9-3, 5
Out: Southmoreland, 7-2, 3
Class A
1. Springdale, 8-1, 1
2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 7-3, 2nd
3. Freedom, 9-3, 3
4. OLSH, 7-3, 4
5. Chartiers-Houston, 10-2, 5
Out: None
Tags: Avonworth, Bethel Park, Burrell, Butler, Charleroi, Chartiers-Houston, Deer Lakes, East Allegheny, Eden Christian, Elizabeth Forward, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Freedom, Greensburg CC, Kiski Area, Mars, Moon, Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Pleasant, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Plum, Quaker Valley, Seneca Valley, Sewickley Academy, Shady Side Academy, South Park, Springdale, Thomas Jefferson, Winchester Thurston
