Trib HSSN WPIAL soccer rankings: Week ending Oct. 2, 2022

Tribune-Review


Sunday, October 2, 2022 | 3:24 PM

Tribune-Review soccer rankings

Boys

Class 4A

Rank, school, record, previous

1. Seneca Valley, 11-0-1, 1st

2. Fox Chapel, 7-2-2, 3

3. Pine-Richland, 8-2-1 2

4. Peters Township, 10-1, 4

5. Butler, 8-3-2, NO

Out: North Allegheny, 7-5-1, 5

Class 3A

1. Moon, 10-0-1, 2

2. Plum, 11-1-1, 1

3. Kiski Area, 10-2, 3

4. Franklin Regional, 9-3, 5

5. Thomas Jefferson, 11-2, 4

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Quaker Valley, 10-2, 1st

2. South Park, 13-0, 2

3. Deer Lakes, 11-2, 3

4. Shady Side Academy, 9-1, 4

5. East Allegheny, 8-2, 5

Out: None

Class A

1. Winchester Thurston, 9-1-1, 1

2. Sewickley Academy, 11-0, 2nd

3. Greensburg Central Catholic, 11-1, 3

4. Eden Christian, 8-2, 4

5. Charleroi, 9-1, 5

Out: None

Girls

Class 4A

1. North Allegheny, 12-1, 1st

2. Seneca Valley, 8-0-2, 3

3. Mt. Lebanon, 10-1-1, 4

4. Peters Township, 7-1-2, 2

5. Bethel Park, 8-2, 5

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Mars, 9-0, 1

2. Plum, 10-0, 2

3. Moon, 11-0, 3

4. Elizabeth Forward 10-1, 4

5. Thomas Jefferson, 10-2, 5

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Mt. Pleasant, 10-0, 2nd

2. North Catholic, 8-1, 4

3. Avonworth, 10-2, 1

4. Burrell, 8-2-2, NO

5. South Park, 9-3, 5

Out: Southmoreland, 7-2, 3

Class A

1. Springdale, 8-1, 1

2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 7-3, 2nd

3. Freedom, 9-3, 3

4. OLSH, 7-3, 4

5. Chartiers-Houston, 10-2, 5

Out: None

Tags: Avonworth, Bethel Park, Burrell, Butler, Charleroi, Chartiers-Houston, Deer Lakes, East Allegheny, Eden Christian, Elizabeth Forward, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Freedom, Greensburg CC, Kiski Area, Mars, Moon, Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Pleasant, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Plum, Quaker Valley, Seneca Valley, Sewickley Academy, Shady Side Academy, South Park, Springdale, Thomas Jefferson, Winchester Thurston

