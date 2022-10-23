Trib HSSN WPIAL high school football rankings: Week ending Oct. 23, 2022

By: Chris Harlan


Saturday, October 22, 2022 | 10:01 PM

WPIAL football rankings

Class 6A

Team, WL, Last

1. North Allegheny, 8-1, 1st

2. Central Catholic, 5-4, 4

3. Seneca Valley, 6-3, 2

4. Mt. Lebanon, 4-5, 3

5. Canon-McMillan, 5-4, 5

Class 5A

Team, WL, Last

1. Bethel Park, 8-1, 1

2. Pine-Richland, 6-3, 2

3. Gateway, 7-2, 3

4. Franklin Regional, 6-2, 4

5. Upper St. Clair, 7-2, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

Team, WL, Last

1. Aliquippa, 8-0, 1

2. McKeesport, 9-0, 2

3. Central Valley, 9-0, 3

4. Armstrong, 8-1, NO

5. Highlands, 8-1, 4

Out: West Allegheny (7-2, 5)

Class 3A

Team, WL, Last

1. Elizabeth Forward, 9-0, 1

2. Avonworth, 8-1, 2

3. Belle Vernon, 6-2, 3

4. Freeport, 8-1, 4

5. West Mifflin, 5-4, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

Team, WL, Last

1. Steel Valley, 8-0, 1st

2. Beaver Falls, 8-1, 2

3. Sto-Rox, 6-2, 4

4. Neshannock, 8-1, 5

5. Serra Catholic, 7-2, 3

Out: none

Class A

Team, WL, Last

1. Bishop Canevin, 8-1, 1

2. Laurel, 7-1, 2

3. Greensburg CC, 7-2, 3

4. Leechburg, 7-2, 5

5. Mapletown, 9-0, NO

Out: OLSH (7-2, 4)

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

