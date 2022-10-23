Trib HSSN WPIAL high school football rankings: Week ending Oct. 23, 2022
Saturday, October 22, 2022 | 10:01 PM
WPIAL football rankings
Class 6A
Team, WL, Last
1. North Allegheny, 8-1, 1st
2. Central Catholic, 5-4, 4
3. Seneca Valley, 6-3, 2
4. Mt. Lebanon, 4-5, 3
5. Canon-McMillan, 5-4, 5
Class 5A
Team, WL, Last
1. Bethel Park, 8-1, 1
2. Pine-Richland, 6-3, 2
3. Gateway, 7-2, 3
4. Franklin Regional, 6-2, 4
5. Upper St. Clair, 7-2, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
Team, WL, Last
1. Aliquippa, 8-0, 1
2. McKeesport, 9-0, 2
3. Central Valley, 9-0, 3
4. Armstrong, 8-1, NO
5. Highlands, 8-1, 4
Out: West Allegheny (7-2, 5)
Class 3A
Team, WL, Last
1. Elizabeth Forward, 9-0, 1
2. Avonworth, 8-1, 2
3. Belle Vernon, 6-2, 3
4. Freeport, 8-1, 4
5. West Mifflin, 5-4, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
Team, WL, Last
1. Steel Valley, 8-0, 1st
2. Beaver Falls, 8-1, 2
3. Sto-Rox, 6-2, 4
4. Neshannock, 8-1, 5
5. Serra Catholic, 7-2, 3
Out: none
Class A
Team, WL, Last
1. Bishop Canevin, 8-1, 1
2. Laurel, 7-1, 2
3. Greensburg CC, 7-2, 3
4. Leechburg, 7-2, 5
5. Mapletown, 9-0, NO
Out: OLSH (7-2, 4)
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
