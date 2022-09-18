Trib HSSN WPIAL football rankings: Week ending Sept. 17, 2022

By: Chris Harlan


Saturday, September 17, 2022 | 9:56 PM

WPIAL football rankings

Class 6A

Rank, Team, WL, Last

1. North Allegheny, 4-0, 2nd

2. Mt. Lebanon, 2-2, 4

3. Central Catholic, 2-2, 1

4. Canon-McMillan, 1-3, 3

5. Seneca Valley, 2-2, 5

Class 5A

Rank, Team, WL, Last

1. Penn-Trafford, 3-1, 3

2. Penn Hills, 3-1, 2

3. Upper St. Clair, 4-0, 4

4. Bethel Park, 3-1, NO

5. Gateway, 3-1, 1

Out: Pine-Richland (1-3, 5)

Class 4A

Rank, Team, WL, Last

1. Aliquippa, 3-0, 1

2. McKeesport, 4-0, 2

3. Thomas Jefferson, 3-1, 3

4. Central Valley, 4-0, 4

5. Highlands, 4-0, NO

Out: North Catholic (2-2, 5)

Class 3A

Rank, Team, WL, Last

1. Elizabeth Forward, 4-0, 3

2. Avonworth, 3-1, 2

3. Belle Vernon, 1-2, 1

4. Beaver, 3-1, 5

5. Freeport, 3-1, 4

Out: none

Class 2A

Rank, Team, WL, Last

1. Steel Valley, 3-0, 1st

2. Beaver Falls, 3-1, 2

3. Serra Catholic, 3-1, 3

4. Washington, 3-1, 4

5. Sto-Rox, 1-2, 5

Out: none

Class A

Rank, Team, WL, Last

1. Bishop Canevin, 3-1, 1

2. OLSH, 4-0, 2

3. Clairton, 1-3, 3

4. Leechburg, 3-1, 4

5. South Side, 4-0, 5

Out: none

