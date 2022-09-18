Trib HSSN WPIAL football rankings: Week ending Sept. 17, 2022
By:
Saturday, September 17, 2022 | 9:56 PM
WPIAL football rankings
Class 6A
Rank, Team, WL, Last
1. North Allegheny, 4-0, 2nd
2. Mt. Lebanon, 2-2, 4
3. Central Catholic, 2-2, 1
4. Canon-McMillan, 1-3, 3
5. Seneca Valley, 2-2, 5
Class 5A
Rank, Team, WL, Last
1. Penn-Trafford, 3-1, 3
2. Penn Hills, 3-1, 2
3. Upper St. Clair, 4-0, 4
4. Bethel Park, 3-1, NO
5. Gateway, 3-1, 1
Out: Pine-Richland (1-3, 5)
Class 4A
Rank, Team, WL, Last
1. Aliquippa, 3-0, 1
2. McKeesport, 4-0, 2
3. Thomas Jefferson, 3-1, 3
4. Central Valley, 4-0, 4
5. Highlands, 4-0, NO
Out: North Catholic (2-2, 5)
Class 3A
Rank, Team, WL, Last
1. Elizabeth Forward, 4-0, 3
2. Avonworth, 3-1, 2
3. Belle Vernon, 1-2, 1
4. Beaver, 3-1, 5
5. Freeport, 3-1, 4
Out: none
Class 2A
Rank, Team, WL, Last
1. Steel Valley, 3-0, 1st
2. Beaver Falls, 3-1, 2
3. Serra Catholic, 3-1, 3
4. Washington, 3-1, 4
5. Sto-Rox, 1-2, 5
Out: none
Class A
Rank, Team, WL, Last
1. Bishop Canevin, 3-1, 1
2. OLSH, 4-0, 2
3. Clairton, 1-3, 3
4. Leechburg, 3-1, 4
5. South Side, 4-0, 5
Out: none
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
